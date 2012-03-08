Rev. Dr. Katharine Rhodes Henderson will preach at Union Chapel Sunday

The Reverend Dr. Katharine Rhodes Henderson will be the guest preacher at the 10:30 a.m. service this Sunday, August 5, at Union Chapel in the Grove.

The Summer Choir, an annual chapel tradition, will also perform.

Dr. Katharine Henderson is president of Auburn Seminary — a “seminary of the future,” and a think-act tank committed to building a new, progressive multifaith movement for justice. Auburn works through its movement-building initiative, Groundswell, as well as in its programmatic areas of education, research and media.

Reverend Henderson was raised in Louisville, Kentucky. She earned her Master’s of Divinity degree at Union Theological Seminary in New York City and her doctorate at Teachers College, Columbia University. She is ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and is the author of “God’s Troublemakers: How Women of Faith are Changing the World,” published in 2006.

An internationally known religious leader, she has been featured in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Crain’s New York Business, MSNBC’s The Melissa Harris-Perry Show and NPR’s On the Media.

The Summer Choir is an annual tradition at the Chapel. This year, chapel organist Linda Shelton Betjeman will direct the choir as it performs “Gloria in Excelsis” by Vivaldi. Guest soloist is mezzo-soprano Nel MacDonald, who is the director of the Youth and Children’s Choir at the Reformed Church in Bronxville. She is also the artistic director of the “Sing We Enchanted Ensemble” acapella vocal group in Westchester County.

Rehearsal for the choir will be held on Saturday, August 4 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel. All are welcome.