Politico: Tim Bishop’s bar mitzvah episode could spell trouble

Congressman Tim Bishop’s staff asked for political donations from a Southampton man who had reached out to the Congressman for help receiving the permits necessary to include a fireworks show in his son’s bar mitzvah party, according to a report published this morning on the political blog Politico.

Mr. Bishop told Politico that hedge fund manager Eric Semler donated $5,000 to his campaign as a voluntary show of thanks. Mr. Semler said the Congressman’s staff solicited the donation, according to the Politico report.

Read the complete story on Politico.com.