Police news: teen charged for driving while ability impaired by drugs

A 16-year-old male from Locust Valley was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving without a license and driving an unregistered car on Friday, Aug. 10 at 12:18 a.m. on Petticoat Lane on Shelter Island, Town Police reported Friday.

The arrest was made after a motor vehicle accident, police said.

The teenager was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court and released on $750 bail with a date to appear back in court.