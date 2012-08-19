Poetry reading focuses on Shelter Island's agrarian roots

The Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Poetry Project will celebrate the Island’s 300-year-old agrarian roots with “Answer Me, Earth…,” a reading of poems about agriculture and farming that will take place at 4 p.m. in the Havens House Barn today.

The cast of local readers will offer up poetry that goes back as far as Virgil, emerges in the 21st century and reflects on the happiness and heartbreak found in agrarian life.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

For more information call 749-0025 or go to shelterislandhistorical.org.