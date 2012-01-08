Photos: Shelter Island Historical Society revives car show

When trustees of the Shelter Island Historical Society first contemplated an antique and classic car show, some wondered if the theme was appropriate.

“What do cars have to do with history?,” some doubters asked, according to the society’s executive director Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson.

Everything, said society trustee and classic car owner Clarkson “Joe” Hine. He argued that the automobile is the “most significant invention to come out of the industrial revolution.” He and fellow trustee Don Prince are coordinating the show that will take over the grounds at the Havens House Museum on Saturday, August 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the meantime, check out the photos below for a sneak peak at the show.

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