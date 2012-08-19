Peconic Landing to celebrates its 10th anniversary

Peconic Landing, Greenport’s lifecare community, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this Sunday with music and fireworks.

Pat Lutzky, Peconic Landing’s vice president for resident services, said the Atlantic Wind Symphony, a 30-piece orchestra, will perform at 7 p.m. outside Brecknock Hall followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Visitors should bring blankets or chairs, she said.

“We wanted to say thank you to the local communities on the North Fork for allowing us to be an integral part of the community,” Ms. Lutzky said.

Connie Ellis, the facility’s community enrichment manager, said Peconic Landing has strengthened its connection to local residents and businesses over the past several years.

Peconic Landing has created community enrichment programs at its historic Brecknock Hall mansion that are open to the public, as well as organizing concerts and art shows. After the outpouring of local support for the free wedding given to two local soldiers last year, Peconic Landing has decided to do it again this year. In addition, the facility holds an annual May Mile and 5K to raise money for the Greenport Fire Department.

“All of this that we do is to benefit the North Fork community,” Ms. Ellis said.

Ms. Ellis said Peconic Landing plans to allow more high school students to participate in its mentoring program, which matches seniors from Greenport, Southold and Mattituck high schools with Peconic Landing residents who have worked in careers they’re interested in pursuing. Next year, Peconic Landing also plans to pair students with local business owners so they can learn more about a profession they may want to enter.

Robert Syron, president of Peconic Landing, said he’s proud of what his company has accomplished over the past decade.

Mr. Syron said Peconic Landing has received accreditation from the Continuing Care Accreditation Commission, is listed on the U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll for Best Nursing Homes in America” and won the “Best Companies to Work for in NY State” award from the state’s Society for Human Resource Management.

“We have incredible people that live here and work here,” Mr. Syron said. “We’ve worked very hard to integrate ourselves into the community because we love the community. I’m extremely proud.”

Peconic Landing is also in the middle of a $36 million expansion project that’s currently moving through the town approval process.

The project would create 16 suites for residents with memory problems, 26 additional spaces at The Shores skilled nursing facility, 40 additional apartments with underground parking, an expanded fitness center and a lifelong learning center.

Ms. Lutzky said Peconic Landing is also organizing international cinema and independent film events, as well as ballet performances.

“Peconic Landing wants to open its door and share what it can with the greater community,” she said.

jennifer@timesreview.com