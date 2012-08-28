Peconic Land Trust seeks to work with town to prevent Reel Point erosion

The Peconic Land Trust, which owns Reel Point as a preserve, wants to work with the Town of Shelter Island to stop erosion of the narrowing cape at the mouth of Coecles Harbor so the bay does not break a new inlet into the harbor, cutting off the point and its town landing from Big Ram Island.

“The main part of Reel Point has gotten thinner and thinner,” the Land Trust’s Shelter Island program coordinator Hoot Sherman told the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session. “Sooner or later you’re going to break through.”

Peter Needham of the Waterways Management Advisory Committee, who attended the session, will seek recommendations from a coastal geologist for how to proceed.

For more details, see the August 30 Reporter.