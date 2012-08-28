Paddle boarder circuits Island in slightly more than 8 hours

Richard Ruscica, a carpenter and licensed guide in hiking, camping, boats and canoes, on August 19 completed what he believes to have been the first cirumnavigation of Shelter Island on a paddleboard.

A full-time resident since 1985, and a visitor since 1961, he has been a surfer since 1968 and paddleboarder since before the hot new water sport was invented. He uses an old Mistral sail board with a deck pad and reconfigured kayak paddles.

A story about his adventure will appear in the August 30 edition of the Reporter.