On the agenda: Friday's Shelter Island Town Board meeting (Aug.10)

The Town Board is expected to act today to grant a permit for bulkhead replacement at a dilapidated property just north of Reel Point on Club Drive. During a discussion of the application in July, board member Peter Reich and others raised questions about the accuracy of the survey submitted with the proposal, about the effect of the work on erosion just north of Reel Point that could one day break through to Coecles Harbor in a northeast storm, and about the amount of fill needed behind the new east bulkhead, which Mr. Reich said was well out from the upland toward Gardiners Bay.

Also on the agenda Friday is a vote to adopt a revised master plan for the town’s parks system, which will improve the chances for approval of a grant application the town has pending with the state parks department for $200,000 to replace the shabby Crescent Beach public bathrooms.

In addition, the board is expected also to schedule a hearing on a proposal to require the removal or proper abandonment of buried fuel oil tanks on properties where major reconstructions or entirely new construction is planned.

The board is slated to adopt a public use policy for the Emergency Medical Services building on Manwaring Road that restricts use of the facility, with few exceptions, to the town ambulance squad, which the town acquired on January 1, 2012 from the national Red Cross.

To see the complete agenda for Friday’s meeting, click here.