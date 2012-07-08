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Olympics: Two top 10 finishes have Clark moving up the standings

By Julie Lane

COURTESY PHOTO | Amanda Clark, background, and her crew Sarah Lihan are in seventh place heading into the final two preliminary races Wednesday.

They’re moving on up.

Shelter Island Olympian Amanda Clark and her Team Go Sail partner, Sarah Lihan, posted a pair of top 10 finishes in the Women’s 470 Tuesday to move up to seventh place overall with 73 points in the event. The top 10 sailing teams following the final two preliminary races tomorrow will qualify for the medal race Friday.

After all 10 races are finished, the worst score is thrown out, giving each team a final net points total. Because Team Go Sail finished in last place in Race 6, they will definitely see 20 points dropped from their final score. Currently, that would place them in a tie with fifth place Brazil (67 total points) and sixth place Germany (72 total points), with 53 net points apiece.

On Tuesday, Team Go Sail placed third in Race 8 and ninth in Race 9. That moved them up from eight place overall.

Races are slated Wednesday at 7 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. and can be viewed at www.nbcolympics.com. Results will be posted on the Reporter website at www.sireporter.com as soon as they are available.

Women’s 470 Standings

Rk Points
TOT Net
1 NZL   31   21
2 GBR 31 25
3 NED 46 28
4 FRA 64 47
5 BRA 67 53
6 GER 72 53
7 USA 73 53
8 ITA 75 57
9 AUS 84 63
10 JPN 89 70
11 ESP 89 73
12 ISR 98 77
13 POL 98 78
14 ARG 100 81
15 CRO 103 83
16 DEN 99 83
17 CHN 104 85
18 SWE 111 92
19 SLO 113 96
20 AUT 135 115