NYS Supreme Court judge tosses LIPA lawsuit

A lawsuit seeking to force the Long Island Power Authority to have elected trustees didn’t get far, as state Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo dismissed the case just days after hearing it.

Calverton resident Greg Fischer and two other men, Bill Jurow, a Mastic Beach attorney, and Roger Scott Lewis, who is a Democratic committee member in Southampton Town, brought the suit against the Board of Elections in Suffolk County, Nassau County and New York State on the grounds that LIPA trustees should be elected, not appointed, as they are currently.

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