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NYS Supreme Court judge tosses LIPA lawsuit

By Tim Gannon

BARBARAELLEN KOCH FILE PHOTO | Greg Fischer speaks at a Suffolk 9-12 meeting last year, when he was running for Riverhead Town Supervisor.

A lawsuit seeking to force the Long Island Power Authority to have elected trustees didn’t get far, as state Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo dismissed the case just days after hearing it.

Calverton resident Greg Fischer and two other men, Bill Jurow, a Mastic Beach attorney, and Roger Scott Lewis, who is a Democratic committee member in Southampton Town, brought the suit against the Board of Elections in Suffolk County, Nassau County and New York State on the grounds that LIPA trustees should be elected, not appointed, as they are currently.

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