Now you can listen to live music at the farmers market

The Sylvester Manor WorkSongers will move their Saturday jam sessions to the Shelter Island Farmers Market on the Havens House grounds from the farmstand on Manwaring Road starting today and continuing through the month.

Shower and stage singers of all ages are invited to sing and play rounds, worksongs, choral arrangements and folk songs from all around the world at 10:30 a.m.

Bring a song, an instrument and a friend or just enjoy a hootenany while shopping for produce, fish, honey, cheeses and other locally-sourced food items. Call 749-0626 for more information.