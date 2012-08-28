Military couple chosen for 2nd free Brecknock Hall wedding

Active U.S. Army couple Susana Andrade and Justin Abbey are the winners of Peconic Landing’s second free Brecknock Hall wedding and will tie the knot at the historic Brecknock Hall building in Greenport on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11.

Mr. Abbey is a Southold native and E4 specialist working to become a Black Hawk pilot. His bride-to-be is a California native and E5 Sergeant with an FAA certificate for air traffic control.

The two enlisted in the army in 2009 and met during specialty training in Alabama, but did not start dating until they were later stationed together in South Korea.

Engaged on July 20, the two will begin their tours of duty in Afghanistan early next summer.

Peconic Landing, which owns Brecknock Hall, a restored 19th century manor house, started its free wedding giveaway for military couples last year.

“We’re committed to being good neighbors,” said Robert Syron, Peconic Landing’s president and CEO. “This initiative was inspired by the fact that many of our residents are veterans.”