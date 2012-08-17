Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out Main Road Red's picks

What’s happening this weekend on the North Fork? For starters, everyone’s favorite, the 38th annual Polish Fair, is Saturday and Sunday. My favorite? The kielbasa sandwiches and potato pancakes. Great food and music. You can read more about the festival history here.

The Old House in Cutchogue is offering behind the scenes tours on Saturday. Come out and view the oldest English house in New York state. Before you go, take a look at a video tour here.

Like tomatoes? Then you’ll love the Harbes Tomato festival. There’s also a corn-eating contest, face-painting, wine tasting and much more. Family Pack prizes will be awarded for the best dressed tomato. Head over there Saturday.

The North Fork Environmental council will be hosting “Bike What’s Left,” Saturday morning. The event starts at 10:3o in Mattituck at the train station, and you can choose Loop 1 (25+ miles) or Loop 2 (10-mile family ride) Helmets are required. Celebrate your victory with hot dogs and refreshments after the ride.

If you’re a lighthouse lover, East End Seaport Museum is offering a lighthouse cruise, visiting Bug Light, Orient Point, Plum Island and Little Gull. Fee includes deli box supper and complimentary bottle of water or glass of wine. Meet at the Third Street Ferry dock at 3:30 p.m. for passes.

If you’re heading over to Shelter Islandon Saturday, check out the Charity Cricket Game and Festival at Fiske Field. Admission is free and the proceeds benefit the Shelter Island Ambulance Fund. Stay over and you can go out and watch the Great Shelter Island (Rubber) Duck race. Each Duck is $20 and the money goes to toward supporting the annual fireworks display.

Two great music events are happening Sunday night. First, the NOFO Rock Festival is happening at Peconic Bay Winery, featuring the Dirt Farmer Band from Woodstock, N.Y. You can purchase tickets from Peconic Bay Winery or purchase them online. You can also celebrate 10 years of Peconic Landing by attending their “Overture of Thanks.” Music is performed by the Atlantic Wind Symphony, followed by a fireworks show.

If you didn’t see your event or want more information about any of the events above, go to events.timesreview.com. You can also email me here or follow me on Facebook or Twitter.