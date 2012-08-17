Library hosts ‘Out of the Woods’ author tonight

Dealing with Lyme disease is the topic of this week’s Friday Night Dialogues at the Library and one that is sure to have a special resonance for Shelter Islanders. Author, homeopath and health care columnist Kim Makris will talk about her book, “Out of the Woods: Healing Lyme Disease — Body, Mind & Spirit” at 7 p.m. in the library’s new community room.

Written from the vantage point of the patient, Ms. Makris tells of her own journey through a mysterious “flu,” which was finally diagnosed as Lyme disease after five years of torment, two of which had her completely bedridden. She will share her hard-won knowledge about the disease, lab tests, treatment options and healing at the mind-body level. Rooted in personal recovery experience after devastating blows to her professional and family life and a deep understanding of alternative medicine, her book transcends the boundaries of any one disease and reaffirms the power of hope for anyone grappling with life-shattering chronic illness. Hers is a powerful and true story, one that reaches across the precipice of isolation and fear and opens the door to the wellspring of personal healing residing in all of us.

Ms. Makris has been a classical homeopath for 26 years and a popular health columnist. She sat on the Board of the Council for Homeopathic Certification and currently works as a Lyme disease consultant and intuitive healer. She holds a B.A. degree from Duke University and is a graduate of the Stilpoint Institute of Life Healing.

On August 31, the next Dialogues program will feature an evening of the spoken word with humorist Eve Lederman.

Copies of the authors’ books will be available for purchase and signing with proceeds to benefit the Library. The program is free and all are welcome. For more information and to reserve a spot, call 749-0042.