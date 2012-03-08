Library hosts local author Jeff Baron for reading

The Shelter Island Library’s popular Friday Night Dialogues series will present “From Crescent Beach to HarperCollins” featuring Islander Jeff Baron, tonight in the library’s lower level community room.

Mr. Baron will talk about how an idea he had on the beach became a two-book deal at a major publisher and then read excerpts from his upcoming book, “I Represent Sean Rosen,” a family comedy about a teenage show biz mogul-in-the-making. He’ll also play one of Sean Rosen’s podcasts, which is all about donuts, and which features some Shelter Island talent.

Sean Rosen is a 13-year-old boy who lives in the middle of the United States with his parents, a plumber and a nurse. Sean has a lot of show business ideas, including one that will revolutionize the entertainment industry. With no connections (except Wi-Fi,) Sean attempts to interest Hollywood in his concepts, while enduring the daily trials of middle school.

No stranger to the written word, Mr. Baron is a playwright whose works have received over 400 productions in 23 languages in 40 countries. “Visiting Mr. Green,” his best-known play, starred Eli Wallach and ran for a year at Manhattan’s Union Square Theatre.

It was nominated for an ACE award (Buenos Aires), a Molière (Paris) and a Drama League Award (New York). It also won Best Play awards in Greece, Mexico, Israel, Uruguay, Turkey and Germany. His newer plays have originated in Australia, South America and Europe and his latest work, “Mr. & Mrs. God,” will make its world premiere in Buenos Aires in early 2013.

Mr. Baron is also an accomplished screenwriter and filmmaker. He has written for various prime time TV series, including “The Tracey Ullman Show,” and developed and produced a number of projects for Nickelodeon. He was commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera to write the libretto for an original one-act opera, “Escape,” and directed the premiere of his own one-act opera, “Song of Martina,” at Carnegie Hall. His journalism and short fiction have been published in France, Canada and the U.S.

The next speaker in the series will be CNN meterologist Bonnie Schneider on August 10, who will be discussing her new book, “Extreme Weather.” On August 17, “Healing from Lyme Disease” will be discussed by author Kim Markris, who also wrote “Out of the Woods.”

Copies of the authors’ books will be available for purchase and signing with proceeds to benefit the library.

Friday Night Dialogue events are free and all are welcome. For more information and reservations, call the library at 749-0042.