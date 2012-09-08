Letters: Scoreboads, cricket matches and ambulance volunteers

Scoreboard downsides

To the Editor:

The enthusiasm of the scoreboard committee is laudable but I’m afraid they have overlooked serious downsides of their plan.

When the scoreboard is installed, Shelter Island will have lost another green vista. In a community that boasts not a single traffic light, do we really want 15-inch LED digits posted on a scoreboard in Fiske Field?

There is an elegant compromise that can be made and I hope it will be considered. Erect a classic wooden scoreboard with old-fashioned manually manipulated numbers. Get the kids involved; even the littlest can participate in keeping score. Save money on electricity; have a truly green ballpark! When baseball season is over, take the board down so we can enjoy an unspoiled view in the off-season.

The first rule of the playground is sharing. Baseball is great. So is soccer, golf, dog-walking and enjoying a green field. Fiske Field is for everyone.

ELLEN CAVA

Shelter Island

Excellent coverage

To the Editor:

May this writing serve to compliment the Shelter Island Reporter for its excellent coverage leading up to the recently approved Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) for Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services volunteers. Certainly the overwhelming approval by the Shelter Island voters is rewarding to the members of the squad.

Thanks to the community for its support. We remain at your service 24/7.

JIM PRESTON

Chief, Shelter Island

Emergency Medical Services

Cricket for a cause

To the Editor:

On Saturday, August 18, Shelter Island will be hosting the inaugural Shelter Island Cricket Club International Match in aid of the Shelter Island Ambulance Corps. A team of Island-based players will take on those arriving from England and the somewhat closer island of Manhattan.

In addition to the cricket game itself, there will be a traditional English fete with appropriately bizarre and eccentric games and competitions, as well as a Kids Crazy Olympics and junior cricket game during the half-time break.

As of January 2012, the Shelter Island Ambulance Corps was transferred from under the auspices of the Red Cross to the Town of Shelter Island at an estimated cost of $100,000 a year. That’s a big chunk of change that this Island now has to find.

Unfortunately, or rather fortunately for us as full-time, part-time residents, visitors or passers-through, the paradox of the ambulance service here on Shelter Island is that, until you’ve had the bad luck to need it, you’re likely to be totally unaware of your immense good luck that, when that moment comes to dial 911, you are on Shelter Island.

Staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers 24/7, 365 days a year, the combined speed, skill, calmness and warmth of these professionals is likely unrivalled by any other ambulance service in the country. Flick through this paper any time of the year and more often than not you will come across an ad or letter thanking the Corps for transforming a time of pain, stress and fear into one of calm and relief.

Whether you are a die-hard cricket fan or know not the first thing about this game, the only thing you really need to know about this event at Fiske Field is that all the proceeds will go both to fund the SIAC and also be a sign of appreciation to each and every volunteer for their invaluable contribution to Island life. Entrance to the game is free but donations at the gate are clearly greatly welcome.

We hope you will join in the fun.

POM SHILLINGFORD

Shelter Island

Ms. Shillingford’s husband David, a cricket player, is the principal organizer of the event. — Ed.

Baseball thank you

To the Editor:

Thank you for an amazing season of embracing Bucks baseball.

There were so many people involved with this year’s season. I am going to try and name them but I know I will miss a few.

First off, thank you to my wife, Laura, for putting up with me being absent from our home and children while getting this thing started. Thank you to my sister, Meredith, and the Shelter Island Hardware family for covering me while out of the store. Thank you to Mike Dunning for assisting me in this vision of collegiate baseball on Shelter Island.

Thank you to Cori Cass. I couldn’t have asked for a better person to step up to the plate and be the general manager during the first season of the Bucks. Thank you to Cori’s girlfriend, Leith, and his newborn baby girl, who was born during the season.

Thank you to Brian Cass, Cara Cass, Ken and Donna Wright and the Lions Club for our outstanding concession stand. Thank you to our stellar announcers, Frank Adipietro, Tom Hashagen and Patrick O’Shea. Thank you, Billy Buck, for being the best mascot. I know how hot all that hair can be!

Thank you to our host families for opening up their houses to these 20-plus kids and including them in their families. Thank you to our coaches, Joe Burke and Matt Antos, for being the best coaches anyone could ask for. Thank you to the Island restaurants who fed the players before and after the games (Sweet Tomato’s, SALT, the Islander, Eagle Deli and Bella Vita). Thank you to Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Highway Superintendent Jay Card, Police Chief Jim Read and Fire Chief John D’Amato. All these departments were involved in getting the field ready and safe for our players.

Thank you to the community for having the best fan base of any team in Hamptons Collegiate Baseball. You really gave Cori, myself and the team something to brag about. Thank you to Dr. Hynes and the Board of Education for approving the use of the field. Thank you to Peter Boody and the Shelter Island Reporter for supporting us.

Thank you to the Shelter Island Bucks for being the best first team I could have dreamed of. I hope to see some of their faces back on Shelter Island next year.

I can’t wait to see the Shelter Island High School baseball team enjoying the improvements we have already done and have plans to do to the field. I can’t wait for the 2013 season to come. Maybe we will have a championship!

Anyone interested in becoming a host family or volunteering for any portion of baseball operations, please contact Cori or me.

Thank you to the community of Shelter Island. It is because of what Shelter Island is that made this a great season.

DAVE GURNEY

Assistant General Manager

Shelter Island Bucks

What is it?

To the Editor:

These giant plants seem to be sprouting up all over the Island. Where did they come from? Mine grows in the sun. (At first I thought it was a sunflower.) There’s another on our street that’s in the shade. Paul Speeches said he had one, too, and it was really hard to dig it up.

Are we being invaded? If you’d like to use this photo, be my guest.

MELANIE CORONETZ

Shelter Island

To spray or not

To the Editor:

Pesticide spraying kills off a large number of predators (ants, spiders, wasps) that feed on tick eggs and larvae.

Adaptation is a fact of life: think MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus). Spraying may increase the risk of creating permethrin resistance. Permethrin resistance is already noted in other areas.

A pinpoint life-cycle attack must be vastly more efficient, for example the deer deeder and/or Damminix. There are studies indicating preference for one or the other.

DR. WILLIAM BISSELL

Shelter Island Heights