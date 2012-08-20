Legislator Romaine seeking Brookhaven supervisor position

Suffolk County Legislator Ed Romaine (R-Center Moriches) has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Brookhaven Town supervisor, which will be left vacant by resigning Supervisor Mark Lesko this fall.

Mr. Romaine, Shelter Island’s representative in the county Legislature, said he was approached by Republican leadership to run for the office.

“This is something I thought long and hard over,” he said. “But then I said, hey, that will make this race very interesting because even if I lose I come back to the job I love.”

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