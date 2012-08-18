Island's Jake Card wins Metropolitan PGA tournament

Montauk Downs Golf Club is considered one of the most difficult golf courses in the entire Metropolitan Section but Shelter Island’s Jake Card fired a one-over-par 73 Monday to take first-place honors.

In a field of the best players under 18 years of age in the metropolitan region competing, Card’s 73 was good enough to win by 4 shots over his nearest competitor and 6 shots over the third-place finisher.

Because Card was leaving Shelter Island for High Point University on Thursday morning, the Met PGA tournament was to be his fifth and final event as a high school competitor. He made something happen in the nick of time, even with 3 bogeys in a row; he went on to play the other 15 holes in 2 under par.

Card commented that during the tournament he had felt he was hitting the ball well and that something good was coming.

His finishes in the PGA’s five Met events included 10th at North Fork Country Club, 8th at Port Jefferson Club and 2nd at both Island’s End and the Piping Rock Club.

It seems a first-place finish was about due.

Asked what had been his highlight shot of the day, he immediately said, “Do you know the 3700-yard 3rd hole? Well, I drove my tee shot 10 yards from the green and made birdie.”

A summer of hard work on his game paid off, making for a perfect college send off.