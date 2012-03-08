Island EMS pension plan approved with just a few 'no' votes

Shelter Islanders today overwhelmingly endorsed creating a pension plan for the Emergency Medical Service, the ambulance corps previously run by the American Red Cross. The vote was 180 to 13.

“If want to thank all the Shelter Islanders that voted in favor of the program,” said Joy Bausman, Emergency Medical Service volunteer director.

The total includes 18 absentee ballots, with 17 voting yes and only one no.

Friday’s referendum was required by law to establish the pension plan known as the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP). It is similar to one already in existence for Shelter Island firefighters, but on the Island, the EMS is a separate entity.

To qualify for the pension program, volunteers have to earn a minimum number of points each year for training and the number of the calls to which they respond. To be vested in the plan, a member would have to serve a minimum of five years.

A lump sum would be paid to a member who becomes permanently disabled prior to age 65, or to the member’s beneficiary if the volunteer dies prior to reaching 65.

The estimated cost to the town may be as much as $100,000 in 2013, or about $5,000 for each member. That includes an annual administrative fee of $3,500. The town’s cost is estimated to decrease by about $30,000 after five years when the amount owed for five years of service prior to 2012 will have been fully paid.

The Town Board formally proposed the program in June by a unanimous vote. Supervisor Jim Dougherty recently called on voters to support the plan, saying the volunteers render a service that saves taxpayers what would be a much higher cost of maintaining a professional ambulance squad.