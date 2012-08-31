Humorist to speak at Friday Night Dialogues tonight

Eve Lederman brings her witty commentary on the complexities and nuances of everyday life to this week’s Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library, held at 7 p.m. in the lower level community room.

Ms. Lederman is the co-author with her sister Faye, of “Letters from My Sister: On Love, Life and Hair Removal,” a collection of correspondence that lovingly ridicules everyone in its path. Nobody escapes. The New York Times called it “a warm slice of life on the edge, with an edge” and Time magazine praised it as “an uproarious celebration of free speech.” Ms. Lederman is also the author of “Shag’s Zodiac: Adventures in Astrology” and “Shag’s Little Book of Love: Dating, Mating and Mischief Making,” as well as several business books, including “How to Get a Job in New York” and “Careers in Advertising.”

Ms. Lederman is also an artist of the spoken word. She recently released a CD of her live performances, “Going Public,” featuring tales of a Hasidic lingerie shop, a sleuthing job gone horribly wrong and a family secret revealed on the Internet. “Good Uplift,” the short documentary about a bra shop on New York’s Lower East Side, co-produced and co-directed with her sister, premiered on PBS in 2004 and has been screened at more than 25 film festivals around the country, including Lincoln Center’s New York Jewish Film Festival. Ms. Lederman was named one of New York’s “best emerging Jewish artists” by the Museum of Jewish Heritage and Lilith Magazine describes her tale-telling as “a real treat (with) perfectly-timed delivery and impeccable writing.”

Copies of Ms. Lederman’s books and her CD will be available for purchase and signing with proceeds to benefit the library.

Mark your calendars now for a special event on September 7, “A Comedy Writer Finds God,” when “Seinfeld” and “Cheers” writer Tom Leopold brings his new one-man show to Shelter Island. He’ll be joined by a special guest, Islander Bill Persky, a five-time Emmy Award-winning writer, director and producer. For more information and reservations, call 749-0042.