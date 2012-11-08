Housing Board: No market for affordable housing on Shelter Island

While there continues to be an active Community Housing Board and Shelter Island Housing Options, Inc., is still alive and kicking, there’s little call for affordable housing on the Island at present, according to Councilwoman Chris Lewis, the town’s liaison to the Community Housing Board.

There have only been two requests for rentals this year and those were provided in a single dwelling after the town agreed to allow both applicants to have apartments in a house that isn’t owner-occupied, Ms. Lewis said.

“Nobody’s asking anymore,” she said.

With the downturn in the economy in the past several years, there’s no appetite right now to create affordable housing that could be purchased, so the emphasis has been on rentals, Ms. Lewis continued, but in recent months, there’s been no call for rentals either.

The six Bowditch Road affordable houses that were built in the mid-1990s remain occupied by the original families that bought them at the time, Ms.. Lewis said. Many owners, as their finances have improved, have added to the structures. These additions, coupled with landscaping, have made each house distinctive. If any of the houses did become available today, it would be at market price because while state and federal funds were used to offset the purchase prices, there was no federal Housing and Urban Development money involved that would have required perpetual affordability, according to Ms. Lewis.

Instead, those houses reverted to market price 10 years after they were first purchased.

At the time, the town didn’t want HUD money that would have required opening up the houses to families from surrounding communities, Ms. Lewis recalled.

In the lottery for the six houses, first preference went to those who both lived and worked on Shelter Island, with second preference going to those who lived here, but worked off-Island. There were 13 families vying for the right to buy the houses at approximately $65,000 each, according to stories written about the lottery at the time it was held, in January 1995.

Despite the current lack of a waiting list for affordable rentals, Ms. Lewis said the town wants to continue to identify houses that potentially could provide low-income housing.

She pointed to Shelter Island Housing Options, a group of volunteers who became active about a dozen years ago in the effort to create affordable housing. Its aim is to improve both the number and quality of low-income dwellings.

It’s still in existence, meeting occasionally, Ms. Lewis said. “I would love to be able to revitalize SIHOP.”

So would SIHOP President Patricia Shillingburg.

“SIHOP exists as a community trust” that could accept contributions of money and/or property on a tax-deductible basis, she said. From the outset, the group’s goal has been to get illegal apartments on the Island inspected and, if needed, brought up to code, as well as to work with other groups to facilitate necessary upgrades and handle the purchase or gifts of property that could be used for low-income housing.

While it probably isn’t practical in today’s market to rehabilitate or create affordable houses for sale, Ms. Lewis said SIHOP could be instrumental in providing no-interest or low-interest loans to homeowners who want to convert part of their property to low income rentals.

Sometimes, the homeowner might need an improved septic system or some other vital upgrade to qualify as a legal low-income rental, Ms. Lewis said. But the cost of the improvement might be beyond the homeowner’s pocketbook. A no-interest loan repaid over time with income from the rental could be exactly the solution, she said.

Back in 2000, SIHOP conducted a survey to establish the need for affordable housing and to survey buildings that could be used for rentals. SIHOP also sought to enlist volunteers with construction, financial, legal and other skills that could be harnessed to make such housing viable.

There was a need at that time, but no matter what moniker the group used — affordable, low-income or workforce housing — the idea was unpopular on Shelter Island, Ms. Shillingburg recalled.

Still, she said, there are young people who would like to be able to stay on the Island, but can’t afford to do so at today’s prices.

There was certainly controversy attendant to the creation of the Bowditch Road houses, but that died down and today, the houses have each taken on their own distinct style as owners have added to them, landscaped the grounds and proven to be community-minded residents, she said. But that doesn’t wipe away the generally negative attitude so many people seem to have about affordable housing, she said.

Back in 2000, there was also federal, state and county money available to offset both purchase prices and rehabilitation of rental properties, Ms. Shillingburg said. With government struggling at all levels, such funds might be harder to come by today, she said.

“With so many barriers put up in the past, I feel the time has come and past” for more affordable development on the Island, Ms. Shillingburg remarked.

Nonetheless, it was a long process for SIHOP to incorporate and gain 501(c)3 status and she would be loathe to give it up.

She said she has been told that while Shelter Island remains such a desirable place to live, it’s unlikely there would be much of a market for affordables. But if the Island were to become over-developed, making it less attractive, then the affordable market would likely return, she said.

In the meantime, “We’re all working to keep SIHOP alive,” she said.