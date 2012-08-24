Golf: Kids compete in Island junior golf tourney

BY ELIZABETH MELICHAR

Youth from both Shelter Island and Gardiner’s Bay Country Clubs participated in the annual Junior Golf Open tournament on Wednesday, August 15 at the Shelter Island Country Club. The restaurant, Fresh, sponsored the barbecue luncheon with an awards ceremony following the event. Scott Lechmanski, resident professional at SICC, organized and ran the event.

James Murphy captured high honors in the 13-to-15-year-old class with a 43. Jason Minikel and Daniel Shea applied pressure throughout the game, only two and three strokes behind, respectively. Jason won the most improved award, shaving 15 strokes off last year’s tournament scores. James picked up the Longest Drive award while Nate Dombrowski claimed the Closest to the Pin trophy on the fifth hole just 6 feet from the hole.

Former champion Nathaniel Winters held off fierce competitor Nick Young by two strokes to capture first-place honors in the 11-to-12-year-old group, with Matthew Feinstein close on their heels. Longest Drive was awarded to Nick while Will Celiberti captured Closest to the Pin. Although Nick improved his game by seven strokes over last year, it was Nathaniel Winters who took honors for Most Improved, dropping 10 strokes off last year’s score. Maybe it’s that lucky blue and white striped shirt. Watch out for these guys next year.

The 7-to-10-year-old group was filled with excitement as Brian Feinstein edged out Liam Adipietro to capture another title. Our former champion also captured Longest Drive honors and shaved seven strokes off last year’s game. Jack Ryan improved an awesome 12 strokes but, in the end, Liam took home the medal, improving a whopping 15 strokes. Kudos boys!

Corbin Coles was champion of the 7-to-8 year-old boys group. Tournament newcomer Henry Moderelli claimed Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin honors.

There was no lack of excitement in the girls’ 10-to-12 class as Bianca Evangelista captured the title in her first tournament, edging out Nathaniel’s sister, Kayla Winters. Bianca was awarded Longest Drive honors. The 7-to-9-year-old group had Marnie Colby written all over it as she took home first place, Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin honors. Kayla achieved bragging rights of her own, shaving 17 strokes off last year’s game. Congratulations girls!

Generous donations by the following sponsors ensured each youth a great prize: Bliss’ Department Store, Bob’s Fish Market, The Dory, O’s Place, Sweet Tomato’s, Fresh, Jack’s Marine, Shelter Island Country Club, the Fire Department and the Tuck Shop.

Very special thanks to the 10K Community Fund for its continued generosity and support of this event, without which it could not have taken place. 10K Board members Cliff Clark and Mary Ellen Adipietro were on hand to congratulate each competitor with a commemorative Amanda Clark T-shirt. Scott Lechmanski presented Cliff with a framed photo of the event signed by each competitor.

The community wasn’t short on support for this event as SICC Vice President Ron Lucas, Bill Seeberg, Peg Brennan, Wayne Bourne and Tom Young volunteered to chaperone the competitors through the course.

Mark your calendars for next year’s Junior Golf Program and Tournament. This is an annual event and a part of Shelter Island you won’t want to miss.