Golf Column: Celiberti takes top trophy in mini-golf tourney

NBC has done an excellent job of keeping my interest the past couple of weeks watching the Olympics from London. I proudly enjoyed how well the USA team competed even though I personally really had nothing to do with their performance. Go USA!

What I did have something to do with this past week was the Whale’s Tale Open, the second annual Miniature Golf Championship for Shelter Island. This event was again run by my daughter Nancy Byrne and Whale’s Tale owner Erich Inzerillo this past Saturday night. Even though miniature golf is not yet an Olympic sport, I guarantee we had more laughter and competitiveness for a few hours than they had in London. To add to the excitement of the evening, Erich also hired disc jockey Sam Santiago for the night. Sam did a great job keeping us all dancing while putting all night.

This event was held in five categories: boys 11 and under; girls 11 and under; boys 12 to 17; girls 12 to 17; and all adults making up the fifth category. The winners of each category received a trophy and then we had an overall champion who also received a grand champion trophy and $100 in cash. Last year’s champion, Brendan Shea, had to work late and could not make it this year.

For the 11 and under boys, Will Celiberti fired a 40 for the 18 holes and was not only lowest in his flight but lowest overall.

Kayla Winters shot 55 to take first-place honors among the 11 and under girls. Daniel Shea won his flight last year and won the 12 and over boys again this year with a 42 while Olivia Celiberti took the 12 and over girls with a 54.

Greg Ritter from San Francisco, who always summers on the Island, won the adult division with a 43 for the 18 holes. Even though I told him he was wrong, Ritter — when he saw all the kids competing — graciously decided that he would not contend for the title of grand champion and the $100.

The four youngsters teed off on the first hole with the highest score getting eliminated on each hole. It turned out to be a Celiberti final with Will and Olivia putting it out on the final two holes. The mini-golf champion on Shelter Island for 2012 is Olivia Celiberti. Congratulations, Olivia!

I hope to see all of you back again next year and would like to thank Nancy and Erich for all their support helping make Shelter Island the place to be in the summer. In the meantime, Go USA!