Garden Club presents 'The Spirit and Art of Herbalism' today

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will present “The Spirit and Art of Herbalism,” by club member Sarah Shepherd, at 12:30 p.m. today in St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

Ms. Shepherd will provide information, recipes and folk wisdom about natural remedies, as well as bringing a range of plants and herbs and an herbal first aid kit to share with the audience.

This program is free and open to all. Bring a brown bag lunch (beverages will be provided).

For more information, call event chair Dianne Bowditch at 749-7849.