Fun for kids: Shopping bag scavenger hunt at the library

Liven up the early days of August with a new children’s program at the Shelter Island Library.

At 2 p.m. today, you can enter the Shopping Bag Scavenger Hunt.

Bring a shopping bag to the library that you’ve filled with common household items and see if you have the things on the list. The team with the most matches wins a prize.

The program is free and will take place on the lower level of the library.

For information and reservations, call the library at 749-0042. Please remember that reservations will only be held for 15 minutes before wait-listed names are called.