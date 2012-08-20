From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

15 YEARS AGO

Building boom hits Island; new construction, renovations soar

Nuilding Inspector William Banks reported that he had issued 35 permits for new dwellings, several of which were larger and most costly than the typical houses built in prior years, within the past year and a half; since 1994, he said, 64 permits for new dwellings had been issued. New construction as well as additional renovations raised concerns about the Island’s freshwater aquifer, but “you can’t restrict people too much,” Mr. Banks said.

POSTSCRIPT: With the inconclusive trends of this year’s mid-year market report for real estate on the Island and a lack of requests for affordable houses, it’s likely records won’t show any building boom. But had the growth continued to keep pace over the past 15 years, the summer population density could have reached 1,000 people per square mile.



20 YEARS AGO

Lyme Disease project in jeopardy

A salary dispute between the Centers for Disease Control and the Seatuck Foundation threatened the three-year Lyme Disease Research Project on Shelter Island. Headed by Dr. David Duffy, who was the primary investigator of the project, it sought to install a device around the wooded areas of the Island that would protect deer from ticks, aiming to reduce “tick populations and the risk of Lyme Disease for humans.”

POSTSCRIPT: The early origin of what is now known as the 4-poster program is as tumultuous as the ongoing debate over the effectiveness of the 4-poster devices. There are 19 units currently set up around the Island and more are expected to be placed next spring. The devices provide corn on which deer feed, brushing their necks and heads with a tickicide as they eat.



30 YEARS AGO

Special session called on cops new contract

The town and police reached agreement on a new contract through mediation. The new contract was going to hike salary costs so that, by the third year of the contract, department members would be receiving 47 percent more than they were being paid in 1982, according to one source. Supervisor Mal Nevel, who objected to the contract, said the hike would be 55 percent over three years. Salaries then ranged from $11,500 to $21,364 for the top-ranked sergeant.

POSTSCRIPT: This spring, the Town Board and PBA agreed to a three-year contract that grants 2-percent pay raises in 2012, 2013 and 2014 plus annual 1-percent longevity pay hikes for police who qualify.



50 YEARS AGO

Town Board drops harbor dredging project

At the request of Ram Island Association members, the Town Board agreed to drop plans to widen the mouth of Coecles Harbor. Residents argued that any unnatural alteration of the harbor’s barrier beach and water depth would endanger property during storms or hurricanes.

POSTSCRIPT: Fast forward 50 years and most communities are fighting to get their dredging projects higher on the list of priorities where lack of dredging in many places has become problematic.