Flashback: Do you remember this Dering Harbor home?

Captain Bill Smith sent this photo to the office recently, of what he said was a Stanford White home in the Village of Dering Harbor.

Bill writes that “it was torn down by a new owner of the property about 60 years ago. It was a beautiful black house that always had many pots and window boxes of red geraniums on its patios, decks, etc.” He believes that it became the site of Rachel Carpenter’s pool hall on the Mostly Hall estate and is now a new owner’s guest house.

Does anyone else remember this? If you have any recollections of this house, please let us know in a comment below. Or contact Jo-Ann Robotti at 749-1000, extension 12, or email her at j.robotti@sireporter.com.