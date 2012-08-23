Fire commissioners work on draft 2013 budget to limit any spending increase

Proposed 2013 Shelter Island Fire District spending stood about 2.3 percent more than this year’s expected $814,222 after a lengthy review of a first draft budget Monday night by the Fire Commission.

Before a final proposal is presented to residents at an October public hearing and voted on by the five commissioners, they expect to reduce 2013 spending further so the increase is about 2.1 percent over the total for 2012, according to Fire District Treasurer Amber Williams.

The district can exceed the state’s 2-percent cap on tax-rate increases because last year it raised spending by about 1.9 percent — a tenth of a percent less than the limit. The district can carry that 0.1 percent forward into the 2013 budget, Ms. Williams said.

Although the commissioners could vote to pierce the state-imposed cap by at least a 3-2 vote, all agreed Monday they did not want to do that during a fiscally difficult time.

A 2.1-percent increase would put the 2013 budget at about $831,320.

The initial draft presented Monday by Ms. Williams totaled $827,163 but it did not include an expenditure of about $50,000 for a new vehicle. Second Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian is driving a vehicle that would need very expensive front end work and even then wouldn’t likely be viable, Chief John D’Amato said.

There were other increases that the commissioners and Chief D’Amato outlined, including expenditures for radios and pagers, but those don’t all have to be purchased in a single year. By holding off on some capital improvements that aren’t critical, the commission was able to pare down the draft budget during a two-hour review while still addressing the need for a new chief’s vehicle.

Commissioner Larry Lechmanski said he couldn’t see anything on the list that was not needed.

“It’s bare bones,” Commissioner Keith Clark agreed.

Not in the budget, but looming in the future, is a proposal Fire Chief John D’Amato laid on the table for a part-time paid department administrator. He suggested that the now town-operated Ambulance Corps — formerly operated under the auspices of the Red Cross — might want to share the expense and time of an administrator.

Chief D’Amato is serving his first year and said he spends 30 to 40 hours a week dealing with administrative paperwork. He’s retired and can give the post that kind of time, he said.

“But guys behind me work full-time jobs and have a family,” the chief said. He was referring specifically to First Assistant Chief Will Anderson and Mr. Sulahian. Often chiefs serve two two-year terms — the first term often before they have families and the second after they retire, Chief D’Amato said. But with the increased administrative work, there’s a need to relieve the chief of some of the paperwork if the chief’s job is to go to anyone other than retirees, he said.

“They’ve turned this job into an administrative nightmare,” the chief said.

Ms. Williams, Chief D’Amato and Commission Chairman Richie Surozenski were to check quotes on several budget items in order to determine more definite figures. In September, the Fire Commissioners will finalize their requests and publish an October date for a public hearing.