Family Movie Night: 'Charlotte’s Web' at the Havens House Barn

Bring the whole family to a free showing of the movie, “Charlotte’s Web,” at the Havens House Barn at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

This 2006 production is based on the best-selling children’s book by E. B. White about a pig named Wilbur who comes dangerously close to becoming bacon before he is saved by Charlotte, a spider.

The film features the voices of an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning, John Cleese, Reba McEntire, Robert Redford, Kathy Bates and others. Popcorn is provided and PJs are acceptable attire.

Call 749-0025 for more information.