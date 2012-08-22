Family Fun at the Shelter Island Library this afternoon

Bring the whole family to the library at 2 p.m. today for the “Crafty Constellations” program and map out your favorite night sky picture to shine on the wall.

Then, on Saturday, return at 1:30 p.m. to enjoy a showing of “The Lorax,” the animated comedy based on Dr. Seuss’s children’s book that was released this past March on the 108th anniversary of the author’s birth.

The cast includes Danny DeVito, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift and Betty White. Both programs will take place in the library’s new community room.

For information and reservations call 749-0042,