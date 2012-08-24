Estuary program offers proposal for Shell Beach restoration

Black locust and Japanese black pine, invasive trees on Shell Beach, would be removed along with other invasive trees and shrubs like Russian olive, multiflora rose and bittersweet under a plan being developed for the Peconic Estuary Program (PEP) by Will Bowman of Land Use Environmental Services of Medford.

Mr. Bowman and two representatives of the federally funded Peconic Estuary Program, Alison Branco and Julie Nace, discussed the planning process at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. Board members appeared to be concerned about the costs of the plan, which Mr. Bowman said is not yet complete.

Councilman Peter Reich questioned how invasive species are defined and argued that all species were invaders at some point in history: “The plovers weren’t there 2,000 years ago,” he asserted.

“I just don’t want us to become the invasive species, that’s all,” he added.

The federal EPA is paying for the study, which the Town of Shelter Island is under no obligation to implement.

The plan’s goal is to return Shell Beach to the dry, sunny and harsh windswept environment of sandy beach areas, which would “help foster native wildlife communities,” Mr. Bowman said.

Tall trees close to a plover nesting sanctuary, like the black locusts on Shell Beach, can provide unnatural cover for predators, he told the board.

“We’d be replacing a young forest” of locust and black pine “with patches of thicket with open grassy areas in between,” Mr. Bowman explained. The thicket would consist of bayberry, beach plum, prickly pear cactus and other non-invasive species typical of an undisturbed barrier beach environment.

The study was undertaken because the PEP was charged under its own management plan with developing five ecological restoration plans, one for each of the five East End towns. When PEP officials asked the town for a priority site, Shell Beach was listed as number one, Mr. Bowman said. He was commissioned by the PEP, in association with the state and county, to prepare plans for all five towns.

The PEP is a partnership of local, county, state and federal agencies set up after the EPA declared the Peconic Bay system an “Estuary of National Significance” in 1993. Its goal was to guide the development of a Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan (CCMP) that would promote the environmental health of the system. A formal plan was developed and approved by the state and EPA in 2001.

“There are an ambitious 340 management tasks included in the CCMP,” according to the PEP website; “priority topics include brown tide, nutrients, habitat and living resources, pathogens, toxic pollutants and critical lands protection.”

Besides Shelter Island’s Shell Beach plan, Mr. Bowman was hired to develop alewife run restoration plans for creeks in Southold, Riverhead and Southampton towns and a water circulation improvement plan that focuses on the Napeague area in East Hampton Town. He said the Shell Beach project was “in many ways the most straightforward of all the projects.”

He conducted fieldwork in the spring and made preliminary suggestions to planning goals then. After discussing those with the town and making necessary revisions, he will propose specific goals and present a plan for achieving them.

The purpose of meeting with the Town Board now was “to get on the same page,” he said.

When his plan is complete, “You really will have the opportunity” to move ahead with a minimum of red tape, Mr. Bowman told the board. The PEP, he added, can obtain the necessary permit from the DEC. “You should be in good shape to start implementing” the plan, he said.

A major element of his proposal will be to cut down the stands of black locust that create shady wooded areas. The wood would be removed from the area and the stumps of the trees would be treated with herbicide to prevent sprouts from forming.

“Our habitats are remarkably changed from 100 years ago,” Mr. Bowman said — and board members agreed. There was no road on Shell Beach 50 years ago and at one time it was a chain of low sandy islands that were connected as a result of dredge spoil deposits.

“When faced with a situation that has changed since pre-settlement,” Mr. Bowman said, we look at the conditions there and choose the appropriate species to keep.” The goal is not to “revert it to what it was 100 years ago.”

Councilman Paul Shepherd asked what the Town Board’s “flexibility” and “commitment” would be once the project is launched.

Julie Nace of the PEP answered that the town was required by the Army Corps of Engineers permit it obtained to reinforce Shell Beach with a gabion rock wall to replant native species.

That prompted Mr. Reich to say he understood that the DEC had “signed off” on that permit requirement so that “we’re closed out on that permit.”

Town Attorney Laury Dowd noted there are other issues the town must address under PEP requirements, including a watershed study for Dering Harbor, which has been labeled as pathogen impaired by the DEC — not because tests show that it is impaired but because the proximity of the Heights sewer plant makes it a possibility and because of the concentration of boats in the harbor in the summer, board members agreed.

The harbor “is guilty until proven innocent,” Mr. Reich said.

HIGHWAY EQUIPMENT

Board members informally agreed Tuesday to budget for the purchase of a four-wheel drive aerial lift vehicle so highway workers can reach trees within the town right of way that need trimming. The truck was one of several items Highway Superintendent Jay Card told the board the department needed, including a forklift, a small vehicle for personnel to use to get around the 13-acre Recycling Center and a line painting machine to maintain markings on town roads.

The purchase of a used aerial lift for $50,000 or less will be subject to a permissive referendum, which is required for any purchase made using the town’s capital reserve fund. That means the board would have to conduct a referendum on the proposal if residents gather enough signatures demanding one.

IRRIGATION BAN

Board members briefly discussed the impending ban on automatic irrigation systems that do not draw from a cistern. Adopted nearly a decade ago during a period of drought, the ban takes effect a year from September. Supervisor Jim Dougherty said he and other officials had been meeting with hydrologist Drew Bennett “to give us his thoughts on this law.”

If the ban takes effect as the code is currently written, there are questions and concerns about how it will be enforced, Councilman Reich said.

Highway Superintendent Card said he had a list of properties with sprinkler systems as well as information about cisterns.

CABLE BOXES

Mr. Dougherty announced that Cablevision official Joan Gilroy, with whom the town is negotiating a new franchise agreement, had extended a long delay in setting a deadline for Shelter Island to obtain digital boxes in order to watch basic TV programming. She also extended the offer of obtaining a box for one year of use with no fee, he said. Most cable TV subscribers already have digital boxes because they get more extensive programming than basic broadcast channels.