Emergency responders discuss changes for future storms

If there’s a silver lining in a tropical storm as massive as Irene that affected Shelter Island at the end of August 2011, it’s in lessons it teaches about how to improve responses for the next major storm.

That’s what brought a room full of people — police, firefighters, ambulance corps members, school officials, ferry service representatives, ham radio operators and a host of others — to Town Hall Thursday to discuss what worked and what didn’t last year and what has changed should a storm of similar magnitude hit the Island this year.

Polling various emergency responders after last year’s storm resulted in identifying a number of needed changes, some of which have already been implemented and others that are being addressed.

Among them are the need for a backup center of emergency operations since the Police Department generator performed inadequately. A new generator is on order, but in the meantime, the basement of the adjacent Justice Court building will provide another center from which emergency operations would be coordinated.

Other changes include improved communications with town residents, both via computers and by door-to-door house checks.

For the full report on emergency response changes, see Thursday’s Reporter.

jlane@timesreview.com