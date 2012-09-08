Editorial: Happy times on this little Island of ours

Prognosticators never would have predicted the wildly lopsided 180-13 vote on Friday in favor of the Town Board’s plan to create a modest reward program for ambulance volunteers age 65 and over.

No matter how reasonable and right something might be these days, a certain block of people will hate it. But that didn’t happen on Shelter Island, where the vote in favor of the Length of Service Awards Program was almost unanimous: 93 percent voted “yes.”

Wow.

Shelter Island is a small town, so statistical anomalies are likely. Turnout was very low compared to a hotly-contested race for supervisor — more than 1,500 people voted in 2011 — but when it comes to something that will hit a taxpayer’s wallet, absence is a kind of approval. When people think something will impose too much of a financial pinch, they get out and vote “no.”

In May, the Shelter Island School budget was approved by the lopsided vote of 247 to 46, with 84.3 percent in favor.

What’s going on here?

Islanders must be feeling that things are going along pretty well. The biggest controversies of the past few months — the county’s no swimming threat at certain watering holes; the on-again, off-again fireworks show and, in between those bookends, the high drama of a contested election in Dering Harbor — did not run very deep.

Meanwhile, Olympians Amanda Clark and Sarah Lihan have delighted Islanders with their drive, determination and winning performances; the Shelter Island Bucks showed us how to enjoy a summer afternoon; and — most relaxing of all — no one is running for election on the town level this year except Justice Helen Rosenblum and she’s unopposed.

A very long and cantankerous debate over causeway construction ended quietly this year with a new law; the adoption of clearer language regulating non-conforming businesses ended quietly, too, after a year of squabbling; and despite gripes and grumbles, putting a porta-potty at the town dock on Bridge Street hasn’t unleashed chaos.

The usual distractions of summer tend to put hot topics on a back burner, except for annual local grumbling about Sunset Beach, of course. But it seems good, steady leadership on the town and school district levels from Supervisor Jim Dougherty and School Superintendent Michael Hynes are among the reasons for more tranquil days.

Still, there’s tension in the air as we root for Amanda Clark. The ups and downs that she and her partner Sarah Lihan have had at Weymouth make it clear to newcomers to the sport that luck can have something to do with who comes in first, second, third or last in a sailboat race. World-class talent, skill, strength, dedication and desire all work in favor of our dynamic duo; may they catch a stiff breeze and a little more luck in the final days of their competition.

Luck is a much bigger factor in one more thing that can make us a little tense these days: hurricane season. Let’s hope another Irene is as unlikely as another Town Board election this year.