Editorial: Bye bye Bucks, hello Amanda

Hot dogs, hamburgers, a lazy afternoon, friends and neighbors in the bleachers and the Shelter Island Bucks out on Fiske Field playing ball. What more could you ask for to slow down summer and make it a simple joy?

Thank you Bucks, young men from all over the country; organizers Dave Gurney, Cori Cass and Mike Dunning; Island host families; the Lions Club; and all the other people who helped bring a Hampton Collegiate Baseball League team to Shelter Island for the first time this summer.

The Bucks finished at the top of their division, made the playoffs and provided hours of free entertainment for two months: quality baseball played right on our own high school field.

For the last couple of months, every few days, Shelter Islanders have had the option of dropping everything and heading out to the ballpark to watch a game. It’s guilt-free summer therapy, a sure-fire way to break away from all the things that keep us overworked, overwhelmed and frazzled. A ball game — especially one with no admission charge and $3 hotdogs (two for $4) — is just the thing to let you enjoy the simple things: green grass, sunny skies, soft air, good company and the passage of time well spent.

Sit in the bleachers watching a ball game and, finally, of all things, somehow you begin to feel life isn’t so complicated.

The Bucks brought a cross-section of Islanders together several times a week to enjoy June and July afternoons. The Bucks gave a clinic for young players. They brought improvements to Fiske Field, including foul poles and an improved infield. They gave people who never cared much about baseball a reason to amble out and take in the pleasure of watching the boys of summer float over the green of Fiske Field.

Having the Bucks play here inspired donors to raise the money needed to buy a digital scoreboard for the field. It looks as if one will be in place before too long, certainly in time for the Shelter Island School to use it in the coming school year and for the Bucks next summer.

Thank you, Bucks organizers, staff and players. Thank you, Lions, who helped raised funds for the team, and thank you local residents who took in players. You gave us some fond summer memories — and we bet Shelter Island gave some back to the Bucks.

The Bucks were great to have around, on the field and off, and we hope they return. Here’s to next summer … and another run in the playoffs.

• Few words are necessary when it comes to a hometown Olympic sailor who’s got a shot at a medal in England this coming week.

Here’s to Amanda Clark, a fiercely focused competitor who has done the Island proud, and her fabulous crew, Sarah Lihan. What comes next will be icing on the cake … and, by the way, what flavor is bronze, silver or gold?