Ed Romaine gets GOP nod to run for Brookhaven supervisor

Brookhaven Town Republicans have nominated Shelter Island county Legislator Ed Romaine to run for Brookhaven Town supervisor in a special election this fall, party leaders announced Monday evening.

The committee’s vote to choose Mr. Romaine, of Center Moriches, was unanimous, party leaders announced.

“The Brookhaven Town Republican Committee unanimously supports Ed Romaine as our candidate for town supervisor,” said committee chairman Jesse Garcia. “Ed Romaine is a proven tax fighter who will ‘Reinvent Brookhaven’ and ensure Brookhaven is an affordable place to raise a family, create private sector jobs, grow our local economy, and ensure the rural character of our communities are protected.”

“I am humbled to have the support of the Brookhaven Town Republican Committee,” Mr. Romaine said. “I have lived, raised my family, and paid taxes in this town for more than 40 years. I am committed to making Brookhaven a better place to live and work.”

Democratic Town Supervisor Mark Lesko announced his resignation earlier this month. He’s stepping down to lead Accelerate Long Island, a nonprofit organization.

Mr. Lesko helped found the group, which seeks to make Long Island more appealing to tech startup companies

Mr. Lesko’s resignation comes just before a difficult financial season for the town, which faces a multi-million dollar budget crisis. His resignation takes effect next month.

The Brookhaven Democratic Commitee last week nominated Brian Beedenbender, Mr. Lesko’s chief of staff and also a former county legislator, to run for the supervisor job.

Deputy Supervisor Kathy Walsh will be acting supervisor in Mr. Lesko’s absence, officials said.

Mr. Romaine was a teacher before serving in Brookhaven’s housing and community development department in the 1980s.

From 1986 to 1989, he served as a county legislator and was later elected to Suffolk County Clerk, where he served until 2005.

That year, he was again elected to the Suffolk County Legislature and currently serves the First Legislative District, which reaches from eastern Brookhaven along the North Fork, including Riverhead, Southold and Shelter Island town.

Mr. Lesko’s resignation will take effect in September. The special election will be held on Nov. 6.

The winner would be sworn in right after Election Day, with a vote for the legislative seat taking place 60 to 90 days later.

Mr. Romaine would be able to continue serving as a county legislator if he loses the town supervisor race.

mwhite@timesreview.com