DEC defends 4-poster delay, promises action on renewal next year

A New York State DEC spokesperson defended the agency in responding to criticism from Shelter Island Supervisor Jim Dougherty that it had been slow in responding to a request for the town to deploy an additional five 4-poster units this year.

Charsleissa King, a spokesperson in the DEC press office, said the request for additional units arrived June 13 and that while similar permits have generally take 30 days to process, the approval took until July 30 since this was the first request of its kind the department had received.

Mr. Dougherty deemed the July 30 approval too late for Shelter Island to deploy the additional units, saying, “Our consensus, and the private property owners who stood ready to finance concur, that it is too late in the season to deploy effectively.”

Accordingly, the town will be filing an application to deploy at least 25 units next spring, the supervisor said.

The town received its initial license on April 6 to deploy 20 units to bait white tail deer whose necks would be coated with the tickicide permethrin. All but one unit will remain where placed until the late fall. One unite at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club had to be removed because its placement was interfering with the club’s golf course and, while owners were willing to have it placed elsewhere on the property, the town needed DEC approval for its redeployment.

Licenses have to be renewed annually and the town will have to submit a new application, Ms. King said.

“Upon renewal, all locations, including the additional locations added through previous license amendment, will be authorized for the 2013-14 license year, she said.