Daughters of the Revolution seeks restoration of Old Burying Grounds

The names read like a map of Shelter Island: Manwaring, Congdon, Dering, Chase, Bowditch, Burns, Baldwin, Dickerson, Gardiner, Cartwright, Tuthill and more.

They tell a story of Shelter Island from colonial times through the present. They’re not street signs; they’re gravestones in the Presbyterian Church cemetery, often referred to as the North and South Burying Grounds. They are artifacts in an open-air museum that represents more than 250 years of local history.

But many of these monuments are broken, cracked, worn out or faded, their inscriptions at risk of disappearing forever. Hoping to see them preserved and restored, the Shelter Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has undertaken a multi-year, multi-pronged effort to inspire the community to tackle the job.

If you have any curiosity about the individuals and families who settled this Island, and any interest in American history, there are wonderful stories in these patches of land in the Center straddling Route 114.

They contain some 535 primary monuments that date from the colonial era through modern days. Here lie the remains of people who were instrumental in the settlement of this community and who had an impact on the early history of Long Island.

The stones also reveal trends in aesthetics, language, religious beliefs and even the commerce of the times. They display the work of significant grave carvers, important artisans of their day.

THE DAR PROJECT

The DAR decided several years ago to undertake the effort to raise awareness about the condition of the cemetery and its monuments, according to the DAR’s chapter historian and chair of the graveyard project, Karen Kiaer. “Part of the mission of the DAR is historic preservation and restoration,” Ms. Kiaer said. “As we were casting around for a project that involved the history of the Island, this presented itself. As it is, almost everyone in the DAR has a relative in that cemetery.”

But it wasn’t just about the DAR, she added. “It’s about the preservation and restoration of Shelter Island’s earliest public records, which date from the 18th and 19th centuries. While the cemetery is owned and maintained by the Presbyterian Church, these monuments preserve vital records that are invaluable to historians and, more importantly, the Town of Shelter Island itself.”

As the chapter began to understand what was involved in this type of project, it found the scope and the opportunity for broad Island engagement particularly compelling. DAR members realized that it was a very long-term endeavor — five to 10 years — that had the potential to involve many organizations and facets of the community.

To get started, the group raised $6,000 from its 30 members to hire a preservationist, Southampton Town Historian Zachery Studenroth, to inventory the cemetery and make recommendations for action to protect and preserve it. “We were very pleased to have 100 percent participation to support this,” said Ms. Kiaer. “It’s not as though our members are part of the storied one-percent but everyone gave something because they know that this is part of our mission.”

The group set up a stewardship committee consisting of Ms. Kiaer, Joy Bausman, Jean Dickerson, Lynn Kay Winters, Ellen Clark and Paulette Van Vranken, who have been working with Mr. Studenroth and also with the vestry at the Presbyterian Church. In addition, committee member Jean Dickerson has been the liaison with the Shelter Island Historical Society, which has archival records including a survey and map of the cemetery prepared by Alan Krauss in 2002.

The land on which the cemetery and the Presbyterian Church now stand belonged to Jonathan Nicoll Havens, who, in 1743, “gave a half acre of ground near the middle of the island for the settling of a meeting house and for a burying ground,” according to the Reverend Jacob E. Mallman, who wrote the “Historical Papers on Shelter Island and its Presbyterian Church” in 1899.

The first recorded use of the land came in 1747, when Ellenor Terry, age 93, was buried there. The death of Jonathan Havens at age 68 followed in 1748.

While neither of these headstones have survived, others from the second half of the 18th century have, including James Conkling (1754) and Ruth Haven (1759). Of the 500-plus monuments (there are also countless footstones and grave markers), more than half are from the 18th and 19th centuries.

HISTORICAL OBJECTS

Mr. Studenroth, who has an extensive background in East End history, spent last winter in the cemetery conducting a comprehensive conditions survey and offering recommendations for treatment that were contained in a report to the chapter.

The two plots of land, separated by Route 114, are full of items of historical interest, some quite unusual, including a relatively large number of well-preserved table-style memorials; stones bearing the work of four well-known 18th century stone carvers; a collection of zinc and bronze monuments; and a rare mausoleum, built to the remains of Albert C. Havens.

The construction of this type of tomb in this area was so unusual that the Sag Harbor Express recorded it. According to Mr. Studenroth’s document, on September 2, 1869, that paper reported, “Albert G. Havens just built a family vault in the grave-yard at the Presbyterian Church on the Island; it being the first ever vault ever built there.” Havens and his family resided in New York City but he was buried there later that year, apparently the only member of his family to occupy this structure.

The earliest monuments are made of carved sandstone and slate, followed by marble and, most recently, granite. But another unusual element is the number of cast zinc monuments, known as “white bronze,” and those made of true bronze. As Mr. Studenroth reported, the Monumental Bronze Company of Bridgeport, Connecticut marketed these types of monuments in the last quarter of the 19th century. He surmises that the local agent, J. William Beebee of Sag Harbor, was a most successful and enterprising salesman who supplied the zinc markers to the Shelter Island community.

Mr. Studenroth’s report to the DAR also documented the condition of each stone and made several recommendations for next steps, including the removal of some vegetation, ideas for landscaping to prevent further damage to the stones and an identification of the 32 monuments most at risk.

The DAR has a modest goal of being able to professionally restore one stone per year but has not even begun to put a number on what one restoration will cost, much less the entire project.

The Presbyterian Church, said elder Peter Vielbig, “is 100 percent behind this effort.” The burial ground, he said, helps us “put things in perspective about the generations and how they ebb and flow. The founding fathers and mothers of Shelter Island are buried there. It’s imbued with really old history.” The vestry is in the process of drawing up a stewardship agreement for the DAR, giving it “lead agency” status on the project in conjunction with the church.

“We are unanimous in our support of what the DAR is trying to do,” Mr. Vielbig continued. “The report advised us on plantings, landscaping ideas and so on.

We’ve got limited funds so we’ve been proceeding slowly, cutting down big maples, moving other smaller trees out.” The next thing is to “come up with the actual survey, which doesn’t exist. There are no monument markers but we’re trying to do as much leg work leading up to having a survey done as we can.”

SETTING PRIORITIES

According to Ms. Kiaer, once funds are raised, the first priority will be restoring the Jonathan Nicoll Havens (1757-1799) tabletop monument.

In addition to being the Island’s town clerk from 1783 to 1787, Havens was part of the New York delegation that approved the federal Constitution in 1788. He went on to serve in the New York State Assembly from 1786 to 1795 and then served as a United States congressman from 1795 until his death. “This is obviously an extremely important piece of Shelter Island and American history,” Ms. Kiaer said.

Committee member Lynn Kay Winters is working with the town to see if the DAR can access the services of the town’s grant writer. Monuments, according to Ms. Kiaer, “are considered vital records of the town and, as such, it’s the municipality’s responsibility to maintain and care for them.” Ms. Winters is also investigating the possibility of grants from the national DAR.

But what the group really hopes to do is to involve everyone in the Shelter Island community in this project, from the school, to the library, to the Garden Club, to anyone with an interest in masonry, historical research, grant writing, fundraising or any other aspect of the undertaking.

“This is a community, not a DAR project,” Ms. Kiaer said. “We hope to get the school involved in some way. We think it will be an interesting research project for kids to do.”

FINDING FUNDS

Neither the Presbyterian Church nor the Shelter Island Historical Society has committed restoration funds at this point, though both organizations have contributed in other ways. Ms. Dickerson, who is the corresponding secretary of the Historical Society and the vice regent of the Shelter Island Chapter of the NSDAR, wrote in an email, “The DAR has not asked any other group to donate monies at this time and we probably won’t ask another non-profit for funds, although that may change. We are going to start asking descendants of those buried in the two cemeteries for donations first and will develop a fundraising plan beyond that, probably including asking the town for support because these are town records. But we’re just in the first stage of this project. We want people to know about the project so they are aware of the special needs.”

“We also have tentative (in the idea stage) plans for reenactments in the cemeteries, with individuals acting as a Payne or Cartwright or Bowditch or Dickerson or Havens,” said Ms. Dickerson. “The Historical Society archivists will be helping with the research on this.”

The Historical Society has also invited Mr. Studenroth to be the speaker at its annual meeting on Sunday, September 30. “We’re hoping that his knowledge and excitement about restorations and the cemeteries will encourage donations” and interest, Ms. Dickerson added.

“There are lots of tentacles to this project that don’t involve funds,” Ms. Kiaer said. “And it’s all about a commitment to preserve our history” for future generations.