Cricket fundraiser netted $12,000 for ambulance corps

The inaugural charity match of the newly founded Shelter Island Cricket Club started with a splash or two, due to the rain on Saturday, August 18. The rain did not deter the 250 or so people, as estimated by one of the organizers of the event, who came to Fiske Field to support the cricketers and the Shelter Island Ambulance Corps, which benefited from the event.

According to native Brit David Shillingford, one of the main organizers, the event raised more than $12,000 through donations and proceeds from the lunch bake sale, Shelter Island Cricket Club merchandise, numerous children’s games and a Veuve Clicquot auction at the Shillingford home after the event.

Out of the 23 players — some of whom flew in for the event from England — who “squeezed into their old cricket whites,” as Mr. Shillingford put it, two teams were formed, one representing the United States and the other representing the United Kingdom.

The UK team took the match, 73-72. Mr. Shillingford commented that although “there was talent on the field,” it was clear it had not been used in many years.

The United States team, made up of ex-patriot Britons who have children born in the U.S. as well as ties to Shelter Island, included Will Morlock, Justin Bateman, Ben Gore, Richard Kunzer, Martin Hartley, Nigel Bell, David Shillingford, David Crossen, Ben Segal, Frank “Doc” Emmett, and Mark Voysey. The umpire was Chal Chute.

The UK team included Pete Thompson, Marcus Rickard, Tom Spencer, Andy Apthorpe, Michael West, Gareth Jones, Ed Chute, Jim Hepenstall, Giles Clarke and James Montague, all of whom are native born Brits. Some are members of the St. James Cricket Club in London.

For the bemused spectators, there was a cheerful and simplified explanation of whatever was happening on the pitch from whoever happened to pick up the megaphone. But terms and criticism were flying fast among those in the know. The game itself, shortened to just 20 “overs” because a full game can go for up to five days, lasted about four hours.

Under the tents set up to protect people from the very British weather, there were a number of children’s games ranging from the familiar Sack Race and Bottle Toss to more unique ones such as Welly Throwing, Lay the Egg, and Smack the Rat, among others.

Catriona Pike and her “stalwart team” oversaw the bake sale while Susan Binder and her team cooked burgers and hot dogs.

Mr. Shillingford extended thanks to the sponsors and volunteers. “Will we do it in 2013? Yes, for sure,” he said in an email.