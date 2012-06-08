Cops: Man was drunk with 16 kids on board his 22-foot boat

A Nassau County man was drunk on Sunday when he was found operating an overloaded boat with 16 minors on board near the Greenport breakwater Sunday afternoon, Southold Town police said.

Charles Miller, 47, of Manhasset was charged with boating while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless operation of a vessel.

Police said Mr. Miller had everyone crammed onto a 22-foot boat. The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

He was held for a Monday morning arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court.