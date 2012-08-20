Update: Body of missing woman recovered inside sunken boat

Update 9:30 a.m.: The body of the woman missing from the 50-foot boat that sank off Fishers Island Sunday afternoon was recovered by rescue divers, who found her inside the boat, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

The body of the woman, who has not yet been officially identified, was recovered shortly before 8 a.m., the Coast Guard said. She was taken to the Coast Guard station in Groton, Conn. where officials await the arrival of the New York State coroner.

The Connecticut Post identified the woman as Mary Patenaude, of Pomfret, Conn. The vessel was based out of Westerly, R.I., the Post reported.

Update 9 p.m.: Divers have been called off the search for the missing woman from the 50-foot boat that sank off Fishers Island Sunday afternoon, but a helicopter and boat continue to search.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said they had to stop the dives due to darkness and a strong current.

The helicopter will continue searching until midnight, the spokesman said. The search boat will remain active throughout the night, should the woman remain missing.

Update 7 p.m.: Fire department divers have located the wreck of the 50-foot pleasure boat that sank off Fishers Island Sunday afternoon, and are still searching for a woman who went missing during the sinking, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

“They only have two feet of visibility, which is tough,” said Coast Guard Lt. Jeff Janaro, adding that it is unknown if the missing person is still in the boat.

“Unfortunately, that is a real possibility,” he said.

Lt. Janaro said the coast guard will search using helicopters and a 87-footer patrol boat, and consider the scene and “active search.”

According to officials, the boat, named Priceless, likely struck Pulpit’s Rock about a quarter mile north of Clay Point. It was registered in Westerly, R.I.

Original story: U.S. Coast Guard, fire and police teams are now searching for a woman who went missing after a 50-foot pleasure boat sank off Fishers Island Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was one of 10 people aboard a boat that sank in waters 40-feet-deep after the ship struck rocks about 2:30 p.m., said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Jeff Janaro.

Nine people were plucked from the waters by Good Samaritans, according to Petty Officer Jeff Murphy, adding the boat sank off the north shore of the island near West Clump.

A “large response” of local fire, police, and coast guard crews are searching the area for the missing woman, with Mystic Fire Department leading the force out of the Noank Shipyard in Groton, Conn., officials said.

“They’re diving right now looking,” Lt. Janaro said. New York State police are currently investigating the sinking.

Check back with the Suffolk Times as more information on this breaking story becomes available.

psquire@timesreview.com