Board member: How do you measure a substitute teacher's performance?

Although the Shelter Island Board of Education approved a list of substitute teachers for the upcoming school year at its regular meeting Monday night, one board member still wants to know how substitutes are chosen and evaluated.

Elizabeth Melichar raised the issue, arguing that just because a substitute may have worked in the district in past years, that may not mean he or she is the best choice.

While member Thomas Graffagnino assured Ms. Melichar that many teachers request specific substitutes when they have to be absent, she said she would like to further discuss the subject with an eye on putting in place some sort of evaluation system.

Superintendent Michael Hynes said he receives feedback from teachers on how well substitutes follow lesson plans and keep the class moving forward, but nothing has been formalized to evaluate the substitutes.

The topic remains open for further discussion by board members at upcoming meetings.

Dr. Hynes also promised the board that at the August 27 meeting, he would provide an update on summer construction projects. He will also provide information on student test scores and program changes planned for the school term.