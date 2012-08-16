Blotter: Three arrests, 23 ticketed on Island this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

A 16-year-old Locust Valley youth was arrested on Friday, August 10 at about 12:15 a.m. and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle without a license. The youth was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $750 bail.

Kelly C. Morris, 46, of Bridgehampton was driving on South Ferry Road on Sunday, August 12 at about 1 a.m. when she was stopped by police for failure to keep right and to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The defendant was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Ms. Morris was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 bail.

On Sunday, August 12 at about 11 p.m., David L. Alvarez,, 49, of New York City was driving on South Ferry Road when he was stopped for failure to yield or to take “due care for an emergency vehicle, stopped or standing.” He was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI. Mr. Alvarez was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Several tickets were issued during the week as a result of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), which provides police departments with funding for officer overtime.

Eight motorists were ticketed for failure to stop on West Neck, St. Mary’s and Manwaring Roads.

Two tickets were issued on South Ferry and West Neck roads for driving on unsafe tires, two for not wearing a motorcycle helmet on St. Mary’s and West Neck roads, two for cellphone violations on North Ferry Road and New York Avenue, three for driving an unregistered vehicle on Chase Avenue and West Neck Road, and three for an uninspected vehicle on West Neck Road. Tickets were also issued for making an unsafe lane change on Chase Avenue, driving while using a portable electronic device, a seatbelt violation and unlicensed operation.

Boates were issued two tickets for towing a waterskiier without an observer and operating a vessel at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

ACCIDENTS

Christian Rozenveld of Huntingdon was riding his bicycle westbound on Shore Road in West Neck on August 9 when he was hit from behind by the unknown driver of a vehicle. He flew over the handlebars and landed on the roadway on the left side of his body, also hitting his head. The accident was reported later the same day.

On August 9, Gavin M. Trepeta of Locust Valley was driving on Petticoat Lane when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, causing over $1,000 in damage. There were no injuries; the vehicle had to be towed.

OTHER REPORTS

On August 9, a boat was reported docked without permission in Dering Harbor. The owner turned out to be a guest.

On August 7 police were told there was waterskiing in a mooring field in Dering Harbor; the area was searched with negative results.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on August 7 in Menantic.

On August 7, police responded to a report of illegal dumping in West Neck.

A boat, left anchored in West Neck Harbor, was found washed up on the beach on August 7. The anchor line had been cut and police were attempting to contact the operator of the boat that apparently had crossed the anchor line.

A caller told police on August 8 that someone was walking around Harbor View with a flashlight. The area was patrolled with negative results.

Police investigated a possible violation of an order of protection in Shorewood on August 9.

Damage to a meter on a South Ferry property caused a brown-out on August 9; LIPA was notified.

An unknown vehicle hit a dog on North Menantic Road on August 9, seriously injuring the animal.

A dead owl was found in a landfill in HiLo on August 9.

A petit larceny was reported in Hay Beach on August 9.

Police received a complaint on August 9 that crab pot marker buoys in the Silver Beach channel were causing a navigational hazard. Police shortened up the lines, bringing the pots closer to shore.

On August 9, a Heights caller was advised to contact a lawyer regarding a civil matter.

Police received a report that there were youths inside the Shelter Island School; no one was found inside and police sealed the doors.

Loud music was reported at Sunset Beach at 12:24 a.m. on August 10; the music was turned off.

Police on patrol reported graffiti on the bath house at Wades beach on August 10.

A caller reported that a 24-foot boat was creating a large wake in Menantic Creek on August 10. The boat’s owners were contacted about the town’s speed limits for creeks.

The Shelter Island Highway Department responded when a downed tree blocked a lane of traffic on a West Neck roadway on August 10.

Police responded to a traffic buildup at the North Ferry on August 10, caused by a vehicle parked in the ferry lane and obstructing traffic. The owner was not immediately located and the vehicle towed to police impound.

Police investigated a report of harassment in the Center on August 10.

A petit larceny was reported in West Neck on August 10.

Police and a marine unit helped get an overturned sailboat back to a beach in Silver Beach on August 11.

Police on patrol in West Neck noticed an overturned boat and towed it to Paradise Point.

At about 1 a.m. on August 12, loud music was reported at Sunset Beach. The music was set at an acceptable level and no violations were noted.

Police responded to a report of a driver of a motorcycle cutting the ferry line on August 12. The person was not located.

On August 12 a caller reported what was possibly an illegal mooring in the Dering Harbor mooring field. Police will follow-up with the Town Clerk’s office.

The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished a large bonfire on Hay Beach on August 12. A group had built the fire from construction wood. They were advised to clear up the debris by the morning and did so.

At about 4 a.m. on August 13, there was a noise complaint at Sunset Beach. Workers were playing music on low while closing down the restaurant and were told to turn the music off.

Police received a report on August 13 that sewage was being dumped into Dering Harbor. No sign of illegal dumping was found.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a Ram Island residence on August 13 and found a small amount coming from a gas stove and a hot water heater. They opened doors and windows and put fans in the problem areas.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 7, 8, 9, 11 and 13.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

A 16-year-old Locust Valley youth was arrested on Friday, August 10 at about 12:15 a.m. and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle without a license. The youth was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $750 bail.

Kelly C. Morris, 46, of Bridgehampton was driving on South Ferry Road on Sunday, August 12 at about 1 a.m. when she was stopped by police for failure to keep right and to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The defendant was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Ms. Morris was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 bail.

On Sunday, August 12 at about 11 p.m., David L. Alvarez,, 49, of New York City was driving on South Ferry Road when he was stopped for failure to yield or to take “due care for an emergency vehicle, stopped or standing.” He was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI. Mr. Alvarez was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Several tickets were issued during the week as a result of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), which provides police departments with funding for officer overtime.

On August 6, 7, 9 and 11, respectively, Emmanuel F. Cabane, 28, of Astoria, R. M. Conejosanabria, 33, of Port Washington, Thomas J. Peterson, 48, of Providence, Rhode Island and Birger K. Berendes, 37, of New York City were ticketed on West Neck Road for failure to stop.

Keith C. Williamson, 29, of Ronkonkoma was given a summons on August 8 on South Ferry Road for driving on an unsafe tire.

On August 11, Giaromo P. Basadonna, 57, of Haddon, Connecticut was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for operating a motorcycle without an approved helmet.

Don Scott Harris, 52, of Littleton, Colorado was given a summons on August 11 for driving on North Ferry Road and using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

On August 11, Paul F. Siegel, 43, of New York City was ticketed on Chase Avenue for moving unsafely from the lane. He also received a ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Matej Zlatkovic, 24, of Normal, Illinois was ticketed on August 12 for driving on North Ferry Road while using a portable electrical device.

On August 12, William S. Lerner, 56, of New York City was ticketed in Smith’s Cove for towing a waterskier without an observer.

Kevin L. Beauman, 21, of Mastic was given a summons on St. Mary’s Road on August 12 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Kenneth B. Fried, 42, and Jan M. Sudol, 56, both of New York City, were given tickets on August 12 for failure to stop on West Neck and Manwaring Roads respectively.

Sam J. Leonardis, 39, of New York City was ticketed off Crescent Beach for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

Walton L. Seymour, 19, of Brooklyn was given a summons on West Neck Road on August 12 for operating a motorcycle without an approved protective helmet.

Zhargal Gombozhapov, 21, of Shelter Island was ticketed for driving on an unsafe tire and for operating an uninspected vehicle on West Neck Road.

Michael David Dollar, 30, of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road on August 12 when he was ticketed for having an uninspected vehicle.

John S. Kottmann, 45, of Sag Harbor and Oscar Henri Robert, 19, of New York City were given summonses on West Neck Road on August 12 for driving unregistered vehicles.

Gerber Garcia, 31, of Amagansett was ticketed on New York Avenue for a cellphone violation on August 12.

Michael G. Borrico, 49, of New York City was given a ticket on West Neck Road for a seatbelt violation on August 12.

Also on the 12th, Mark Bamber, 38, of New York City was given a summons on West Neck Road for driving with an expired/no inspection sticker.

David B. Stires, 42, of New York City was given two tickets on St. Mary’s Road on August 13 for failure to stop at a stop sign and for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Christian Rozenveld of Huntingdon was riding his bicycle westbound on Shore Road in West Neck on August 9 when he was hit from behind by the unknown driver of a vehicle. He flew over the handlebars and landed on the roadway on the left side of his body, also hitting his head. The accident was reported later the same day.

On August 9, Gavin M. Trepeta of Locust Valley was driving on Petticoat Lane when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, causing over $1,000 in damage. There were no injuries; the vehicle had to be towed.

OTHER REPORTS

On August 9, a boat was reported docked without permission in Dering Harbor. The owner turned out to be a guest.

On August 7 police were told there was waterskiing in a mooring field in Dering Harbor; the area was searched with negative results.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on August 7 in Menantic.

On August 7, police responded to a report of illegal dumping in West Neck.

A boat, left anchored in West Neck Harbor, was found washed up on the beach on August 7. The anchor line had been cut and police were attempting to contact the operator of the boat that apparently had crossed the anchor line.

A caller told police on August 8 that someone was walking around Harbor View with a flashlight. The area was patrolled with negative results.

Police investigated a possible violation of an order of protection in Shorewood on August 9.

Damage to a meter on a South Ferry property caused a brown-out on August 9; LIPA was notified.

An unknown vehicle hit a dog on North Menantic Road on August 9, seriously injuring the animal.

A dead owl was found in a landfill in HiLo on August 9.

A petit larceny was reported in Hay Beach on August 9.

Police received a complaint on August 9 that crab pot marker buoys in the Silver Beach channel were causing a navigational hazard. Police shortened up the lines, bringing the pots closer to shore.

On August 9, a Heights caller was advised to contact a lawyer regarding a civil matter.

Police received a report that there were youths inside the Shelter Island School; no one was found inside and police sealed the doors.

Loud music was reported at Sunset Beach at 12:24 a.m. on August 10; the music was turned off.

Police on patrol reported graffiti on the bath house at Wades beach on August 10.

A caller reported that a 24-foot boat was creating a large wake in Menantic Creek on August 10. The boat’s owners were contacted about the town’s speed limits for creeks.

The Shelter Island Highway Department responded when a downed tree blocked a lane of traffic on a West Neck roadway on August 10.

Police responded to a traffic buildup at the North Ferry on August 10, caused by a vehicle parked in the ferry lane and obstructing traffic. The owner was not immediately located and the vehicle towed to police impound.

Police investigated a report of harassment in the Center on August 10.

A petit larceny was reported in West Neck on August 10.

Police and a marine unit helped get an overturned sailboat back to a beach in Silver Beach on August 11.

Police on patrol in West Neck noticed an overturned boat and towed it to Paradise Point.

At about 1 a.m. on August 12, loud music was reported at Sunset Beach. The music was set at an acceptable level and no violations were noted.

Police responded to a report of a driver of a motorcycle cutting the ferry line on August 12. The person was not located.

On August 12 a caller reported what was possibly an illegal mooring in the Dering Harbor mooring field. Police will follow-up with the Town Clerk’s office.

The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished a large bonfire on Hay Beach on August 12. A group had built the fire from construction wood. They were advised to clear up the debris by the morning and did so.

At about 4 a.m. on August 13, there was a noise complaint at Sunset Beach. Workers were playing music on low while closing down the restaurant and were told to turn the music off.

Police received a report on August 13 that sewage was being dumped into Dering Harbor. No sign of illegal dumping was found.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a Ram Island residence on August 13 and found a small amount coming from a gas stove and a hot water heater. They opened doors and windows and put fans in the problem areas.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 7, 8, 9, 11 and 13.