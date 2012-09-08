Blotter: Nine arrests on the Island this week

Six 16-year-olds were arrested on Saturday and Sunday, August 4 and 5, after a caller told police that a house in Westmoreland appeared to be occupied without the owner’s permission.

Two teenage girls from Brooklyn were arrested on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and both were charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree and criminal trespass in the 2nd degree. According to police, the residence had sustained extensive damage. The two youths were released on station house bail of $500 each and issued appearance tickets for Shelter Island Justice Court.

As the result of a follow-up investigation into the damage as well as property theft, police arrested four teenage boys on Sunday at 11:25 a.m. — two from Brooklyn, one from Shelter Island and one from New York City.

One was charged with petit larceny, the three others with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree. All four were released on their own recognizance and issued appearance tickets for Justice Court.

It is Reporter policy not to publish the names of people under age 18 when they are arrested.

In other arrests, Elvin Valentin Jr., 40, of Freeport was driving on West Neck Road on Sunday, August 5 at 12:25 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right and to stay in lane. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenbum presiding. Mr. Valentin was released on $750 bail.

As a result of an investigation into money stolen from a Shelter Island home, Jose Mina-Hernandez, 35, of the Bronx was arrested on Sunday, August 5 at 6:45 p.m. and charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree. He was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of $1,500 bail.

On Monday, August 6, Charles C. LeTous, 31, of Shelter Island was driving on Shore Road when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right. He was arrested and charged with DWI and unlicensed operation. Mr. LeTous was arraigned in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Eight tickets were issued during the week — two on North Menantic and North Ferry roads for failure to keep to the right, one for driving without a license on North Menantic; one for a cellphone violation on West Neck Road and one for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Boaters were given tickets for operating an uninspected vessel, having children on board without PFDs and operating at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

ACCIDENTS

On July 30, Christopher Finegan of Rockville Centre reported that his vehicle was parked at the Dering Harbor Inn on July 29 when it was hit by a vehicle driven by Glory Missan of New York City. Mr. Finegan said the other driver had made no attempt to cooperate and he wanted the accident reported. There was also a minor verbal dispute about the accident, he told police. Damage to the driver’s-side rear of both vehicles was estimated at over $1,000.

On August 1, Judith Sutton of Shelter Island reported that an unknown vehicle may have hit her vehicle on Little Ram Island Drive. Police observed very minor damage, possibly caused by a bicycle.

Kathleen M. Tait of New York City was pulling out of a parking space on Grand Avenue on August 4 as Gretel L. Frenchof Shelter Island was driving past. Ms. Tait failed to yield the right of way, according to the accident report, and hit Ms. French’s vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side.

Also on August 4, Lance Lessman of Southampton reported he was parked in a parking lot on Shore Road when Douglas M. Chicka of Sag Harbor backed into his vehicle. Damage was estimated at under $1,000 — a small scratch on the driver-side rear bumper of Mr. Lessman’s vehicle and a small scratch on the center of the rear bumper of Mr. Chicka’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported on July 31 that as a vehicle passed by the residence firecrackers had been thrown onto the driveway.

There was no damage to the property; the vehicle was gone when police arrived.

Police were told on July 31 that a person in the Center was screaming. The person was located and advised to stop yelling and move on.

While on patrol on August 1, police located a person sleeping inside a Center building. The person was advised to leave. Police subsequently followed up with an affidavit of criminal trespass.

A caller complained at about 6:40 a.m. on August 1 about noise from a group playing on Fiske Field. The group was advised to keep the noise down and to not use the field until after 7 a.m.

Police responded to a verbal altercation on August 1 in West Neck.

A Center caller told police that on July 31 a dog attacked and injured the caller’s dog. The caller believed the dog’s rabies vaccine may have expired. The animal control officer was contacted and reported that the dog had been quarantined.

Police responded to a burglary in the Center on August 1.

Also on August 1, police investigated a report that an order of protection had been violated.

A caller informed police on August 1 that a possible DWI was headed toward the Island. Police stood by at South Ferry but the driver never crossed onto the Island.

An anonymous motorist reported that someone driving an ATV had cut him off on South Ferry Road. Police located the operator who admitted driving on the roadway. A parent was notified.

On August 3, police assisted an owner whose sailboat went aground off Montclair Colony.

Police responded to a dispute in Menantic on August 3.

A tree limb blocked a roadway in Menantic on August 3; the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

Loud music was reported at Sunset Beach at about 8:40 p.m. on August 3. Bands were playing in the parking lot for a benefit.

Management said they would stop playing by 9:30 p.m.

Police responded to a verbal altercation in West Neck on August 3.

Also on August 3, police located youths drinking in the Center; they were released to parents/relatives.

Police were informed on August 4 that a person on a scooter with a passenger was driving erratically in the Heights. The area was searched with negative results.

On August 4, at about 10 p.m., police received an anonymous complaint about loud music at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. The music was turned down immediately .

On August 5, police were asked to check whether a broken stair handrail was a result of criminal mischief. According to the police report, the damage appeared to have been the result of approximately 20 years “of fatigue.”

A person was sailing a Sunfish off Wades Beach on August 5 when it capsized. A caller brought the victim to shore and notified an EMS unit, which transported the victim, who was having trouble breathing, to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

On August 5, police responded to a call about a sinking jet ski off Conklin Point. On arrival, the disabled jet ski was on the beach and everyone was okay.

Two dogs were reported at large in the Center on August 4. They were gone on arrival. Police searched the area with negative results.

A caller complained about noise at approximately 7 p.m. at the Island Boatyard’s SALT restaurant on August 6. The management will follow up with a noise study to see if noise could be abated in the caller’s direction.

On August 5, a caller reported a residential fire along the shoreline east of Sylvester Road in Dering Harbor. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded. There was no fire but an illuminated flag in high winds may have misled the caller.

A Heights caller told police on August 6 that a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed almost hit her child in a crosswalk. The driver was located and said that with vehicles parked on both sides of the roadway, she didn’t see the child and was sorry about the incident.

On August 6, a boat broke away from its mooring just east of the breakwall in Sag Harbor and washed up south of Majors Harbor. Police boarded the boat to retrieve the owner’s contact information and stood by until the owner arrived.

Also on August 6, a caller reported a bat in the bedroom. Police captured the bat and turned it over to the caller who wanted the bat tested for rabies.

The SIFD responded to two fire alarms at residences in Hay Beach and Silver Beach on August 3 and 5, respectively. There was no fire at the former location; cooking breakfast set off the alarm in the second.

The SIFD also checked a Ram Island residence on August 2 where a carbon monoxide alarm was set off. Batteries were at fault, according to the report.

A burglary alarm was activated on August 2 in Montclair when the code wasn’t available.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.