Blotter: False personation, burglary and DWI top police reports

Fredy L. Arevalo-Lopez, 26, of Greenport was arrested shortly after midnight on Friday, August 17 on Grand Avenue and charged with driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device, false “personation” and driving without a license. He was released on station house bail of $150 and issued an appearance ticket for Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. His vehicle was impounded.

On Saturday, August 18, at about 8 a.m., Kayla J. McComb, 21, of Newport Beach, California was arrested and charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, following an investigation into a reported burglary at a Shelter Island business. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $1,500. Police said the investigation remains open and additional arrests are anticipated.

Richard F. Pressler, 28, of Southold was stopped by police on Saturday, August 18 at about 3:15 p.m. for a seatbelt violation and arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in Justice Court at a later date.

Deborah Spotteck, 58, of Shelter Island was stopped in Menantic for a seatbelt violation on Saturday, August 18 at about 6:15 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Rosenblum and released on cash bail of $500.

Kristina Macurova, 24, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on North Menantic Road on Wednesday, August 22 at about 3 a.m. for failure to stop, to stay in line and for not wearing a seatbelt. She was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. Ms. Macurova was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $1,000 bail.

SUMMONSES

Several tickets were issued during the week as a result of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), which provides police departments with funding for officer overtime.

On August 17 and 18, eight motorists were ticketed on Summerfield Place, North Ferry Road and Clinton Avenue for driving an uninspected vehicle. Two drivers received summonses for unlicensed operation on North Ferry Road.

One driver was given a ticket for an equipment violaton on Chase Avenue, two for a sesatbelt violation on North Ferry Road and Clinton Avenue, one for driving an ininspected vehicle without a license on Route 114, one for a seatbelt violation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree on Chase Avenue, one for a taillight violation on North Ferry Road and one for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

A boater was ticketed in Smith’s Cover for not having a boating safety certificate.

ACCIDENTS

Bryan Carey of New York City was driving on Chequit Avenue on August 18 when a large branch fell from a tree located on the north shoulder of the roadway. It smashed the windshield of Mr. Carey’s vehicle and caused over $1,000 in damage.

On August 20, Mary K. Lemoult of Shelter Island was driving northbound on West Neck Road when a deer ran out on to the roadway and struck her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the windshield, hood and driver’s-side front quarter panel.

OTHER REPORTS

Three kayakers were about to set off from Cartwright on August 14 without PFDs on board. A police marine unit loaned them PFDs, which they returned later.

A Lab was reported at large at Crab Creek on August 14. Police put the dog in the kennel and later returned it to the owner with a warning.

On August 14, an empty prescription bottle was found by the side of a road in West Neck. The owner of the bottle checked and found the bottle missing; nothing else in the residence was missing or disturbed, according to the police report.

The owner of an illegally moored boat was advised on August 14 to move it to an approved anchorage area.

Police checked the permits of clammers returning from Dickerson Creek on August 14. The permits were valid and the take was under the one-half peck limit.

A caller reported a driver speeding on Brander Parkway on August 14. Police located the driver, who was advised about speeding limits.

A Center caller told police on August 14 that his Great Dane had jumped out of the vehicle’s window to chase another dog, knocking over the dog’s owner. The dog’s owner refused help but the caller was reporting the incident in the event there was a subsequent complaint.

A call from a Silver Beach property owner on August 14 brought out the Shelter Island Fire Department to extinguish an unattended campfire on the beach.

The SIFD also responded on August 15 to a report that flames had come out of an electrical outlet while a Cartwright resident was using a dryer.

A caller told police on August 15 that a driver, after passing a boy on his bike in the Center, caused him to crash his bike when she turned left into a driveway. She yelled at the boy and drove off. Police are continuing to look for the driver.

Following up on a call, police released a raccoon from a trash can in the Center on August 16.

Police noticed a disabled jet ski in Southold Bay on August 16 and towed it back to a Brander Parkway ramp.

A burglary was reported at a Heights business on August 17.

On August 17, police followed up on a call about an infant left unattended in a vehicle parked in the Center. The area was canvassed with negative results.

Also on August 17, the Fire Department responded to a possible propane leak at a Center residence. No sign of gas was reported.

Police were flagged down in the Heights on August 18 because of a vehicle parked, legally, in front of a residence, waiting to pick up passengers from a wedding. The driver was requested by the complainant to shut off the engine.

An anonymous caller reported on August 18 that a Lab at large had jumped on one of the caller’s kids in the Center. Police located the owner, who was not aware of the town’s leash laws.

Police responded to a parking dispute in the Center on August 18.

On August 18, police helped an East Hampton marine unit with BWI enforcement in their waters. The result was four summonses and one BWI arrest.

Loud music was reported at a Center residence at 11:45 p.m. on August 18; police were told the music would be turned off by midnight.

At 2:07 a.m. on the 19th, loud music was reported at Sunset Beach; management lowered the volume without incident.

On August 20, police responded to a report of fireworks on Shell Beach “and handled same.”

The Fire Department responded to three automatic alarms during the week on August 14, 15 and 19 — all in the Center. One at the school was set off by dust from workers cutting tile and a second was activated by low batteries. There was no sign of fire at the third residential location.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 15, 17, 18, 19 and 20. An EMS team responded to another case on August 18 but transportation was refused.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving summonses have not been convicted of a crime. The charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants found not guilty.