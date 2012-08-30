Blotter: Failure to keep to the right leads to several arrests

Juan R. Olvera, 26, of East Hampton was driving on South Ferry Road on Wednesday, August 22 at about 11:30 p.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right. He was also ticketed for driving on unsafe tires and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Mr. Olvera was released on station house bail of $250.

On Saturday, August 25 at 2:30 a.m. Jamie M. Privitar, 38, of Speonk was stopped on Grand Avenue for failure to keep to the right and subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $750.

Rustin Kluge, 28, of Miami Lakes, Florida was driving on North Ferry Road on Saturday, August 25 at about 10:30 p.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right and for driving without headlights. He was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs and for unlawful possession of marijuana. Following arraignment in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, he was released on bail of $1,000.

Claudia H. Hendricks, 52, of East Falmouth, Massachusetts was driving on North Midway Road on Sunday, August 26 at about 9:30 p.m. when she was stopped by police for making an improper U-turn. She was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated, arraigned in Justice Court and released on her own recognizance.

Also on Sunday, August 26, at 9:30 p.m., Geoffrey M. Bello, 41, of New York City was stopped at a police checkpoint on North Ferry Road and arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

Jean Lui Maya, 31, of New York City and Massimo D. Pileggi, 23, of Tampa, Florida were driving on North Ferry Road on August 22 when they were both ticketed for equipment violations related to “limited use vehicles.”

David Subirats, 22, of Houston, Texas was given three summonses on North Ferry Road on August 22 for driving with inadequate plate lights and without a license and for operating an unregistered vehicle.

Miles Watson, 19, of Hartford Northwich, England was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 23 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Benjamin Green, 47, of Garrison, New York was given a ticket on Ram Island Road on August 23 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Olivia Kamhi, 42, of New York City was ticketed on New York Avenue on August 23 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Also on August 23, Philip R. Ventimiglia, 37, of Selden was ticketed on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Charles J. Murray, 45, of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Midway Road on August 24 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

On August 25 Giles E. Harrison, 44, of Southold was given a summons for towing a person in Shelter Island Sound without an observer 10 years of age or older.

Igor A. Pikovsky, 33, of Brookline, Massachusetts was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 25 for failure to stop.

David James Ryan, 25, of Dublin, Ireland was given a summons on August 25 for operating a boat at a speed greater than 5 mph in a restricted zone at the entrance to Dering Harbor.

On August 26, Anthony Russo, 47, of Holmdel, New Jersey was ticketed for operating a jet ski illegally in inland waters.

ACCIDENTS

James A. Offutt of New York City left his vehicle in the Heights Post Office parking lot while he went in to check on his mail on August 26. He told police he must not have set his parking brake because his vehicle rolled out of the lot, across Chase Avenue and onto the lawn in front of Marie Eiffel. There was no damage to the vehicle, minor damage to a rock and a plant. The driver was in contact with the property owner.

On August 27, Daniel J. Kohane of New York City was backing out of a parking spot at the Recycling Center when he collided with a parked vehicle owned by David J. Shanker of Rockville Centre. Damage to the rear passenger-side of Mr. Kohane’s vehicle and the rear driver’s-side of Mr. Shanker’s was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police noticed that the light was out on a North Channel buoy and notified the Coast Guard on August 21.

Police received a report of persons cutting down trees on a Center property on August 21. The parties involved will identify property lines and areas to be cut.

A Ram Island resident was advised by police on August 21 to contact a neighbor before cutting any tree limbs overhanging the neighbor’s property.

On August 21, police advised a family on a beach east of Bass Creek in Mashomack that they were on private property; they moved.

A caller told police that two men in a vehicle were seen driving in South Ferry Hills with open alcohol containers. The area was canvassed with negative results.

On August 22, a caller told police a group of youths was roasting marshmallows below the high tide mark on a beach in Silver Beach and playing guitar. The group extinguished the small fire and moved without incident.

On August 23, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

Responding to a call about an inflatable traveling at high speed off Silver Beach, a marine unit located the operators who had no safe boating certificates. The constable advised them about the safety issues involved and spoke to the owner who had loaned them the boat.

On August 23 and 24, fireworks were reported in West Neck and the Center respectively; the areas were canvassed with negative results.

A caller told police a large utility vehicle was creating a traffic hazard in the Center on August 24; it was gone when police arrived.

A dog at large was reported in the Heights on August 24; police looked for the dog with no success.

On August 25, a case of criminal mischief was reported at the Wades Beach bath house.

An extra patrol was requested on August 25 to check on speeding vehicles in the Heights.

Police responded to a dispute over an open fire in the Center on August 25.

On August 25, a caller requested that police check on whether a boat anchored off of Mashomack was discharging waste overboard. No violations were noted.

Jet skiers in Coecles Harbor were advised about town regulations on August 25; all complied.

Police assisted an owner with a dead battery on his boat off Silver Beach. The owner was issued a warning about the boat’s recently expired registration.

A caller reported dogs at large on Shell Beach on August 26. Police informed numerous owners about the town code restricting dogs on beaches in the summer.

A complainant told police on August 26 that a boat in the water was blocking a boat ramp in Silver Beach. The owner was asked to remove the boat and complied.

A jet ski was reported adrift off Tarkettle on August 27. Police towed it to a dock.

Two fire alarms were activated during the week. On August 21, the Shelter Island Fire Department and police were advised that the alarm was for an off-Island location, with an address similar to one here. The Island location was also checked and no fire was reported.

The SIFD also responded to a residential alarm in the Center on August 23 and found no fire.

A burglary alarm was set off at the North Ferry Terminal on August 26; an employee responded and reset the alarm.

NOISE COMPLAINTS

A number of complaints about noise and loud music were received during the week.

On August 22 at 2:18 a.m., a loud party was reported in Silver Beach. Police found a group of youths at a beach party. They were leaving and turned off the music.

At 2:30 a.m. on August 22, there was a complaint about music at the Chequit; the sound was turned down.

A caller reported loud noise from the movie night event in the Center just before 10 p.m. on August 23. The movie was over at 10 p.m. The caller will follow up with the school and the town’s Recreation Department.

On August 25, loud music was reported at the Chequit at 1:14 a.m.; the music had been turned off when police arrived.

A loud party on a boat off Cartwright was reported on August 25. The caller believed underage drinkers may have been on board. When the marine unit responded, the group had come ashore and police did not witness the consumption of any alcohol.

Loud music at a wedding in the Center was reported at 9:24 p.m on August 25. Police were told the music would be turned off by 10 p.m. and a smaller party would follow. Police received another complaint at 11:15 p.m. and the volume was lowered. After a complaint at 1:15 a.m., the music was turned off.

There was a complaint about noise at the Chequit on August 25 at about 10:35 p.m. People were talking on the patio, according to the police report.

On August 26, loud music was reported at a fundraising event in the Center, which was scheduled to end by 7 p.m. According to the police report, charitable events are exempt from the town noise code.

At 12:42 a.m. on August 27, there was a complaint about loud music at Sunset Beach. The volume was turned down.

Also on the 27th there were several complaints from Greenport about noise coming from Camp Quinipet. According to the blotter, the camp played music and used an amplified sound system during morning exercises. The camp was advised by police to keep the noise to a minimum.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25. On the 22nd, EMS teams were taking care of two other aided cases; as a result police transported a 10th person by ambulance to ELIH.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.