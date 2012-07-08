'Big Maybelle: Soul of the Blues' opens at Bay Street tonight

The world premiere of a new play starring Tony award winner Lillias White opens at Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor tonight.

“Big Maybelle: Soul of the South” tells the story of legendary blues singer Maybelle Smith. The show runs through September 2.

Showtimes are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Wednesday matinees on August 15, 22, and 29 at 2 p.m. and a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturdays August 18 and 25. Sunday showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $66 to 76.