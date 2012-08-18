Baseball: Shelter Island Bucks infielder named co-MVP of ACBL

Shelter Island Bucks infielder Thomas Roulis of Dartmouth College was named co-MVP of the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League. Roulis shared the honor with Center Moriches catcher Joe Solomeno of Pace University, the league announced Saturday morning.

Roulis led the league in runs scored (41) and stolen bases (24). He batted.399 for the season and his 59 hits were second in the league behind Solomeno.

He sparked a Bucks offense that led the league in runs scored with 281.

The Bucks, a first-year team, took the Hampton Division regular-season crown this summer with a 23-17 record. But they fell to the Riverhead Tomcats in the first round of the playoffs.

Roulis posted a 14-game hitting streak during the season this year.

A graduate of Chaminade High School, Roulis will be a sophomore at Dartmouth this fall.