At the library: Silent clown presents 'listening with your eyes' today
When the beach has lost its allure or the weather is uncooperative, bring the whole family to the library for three special summer programs.
Today at 2 p.m., Chip Bryant, the Vaudevillian Silent Clown, will perform his show, “Listening with your eyes.”
On Thursday, you can celebrate Book Lover’s Day with a rousing round of Book Bingo at 2 p.m.
And on Friday, everyone will gather around the “campfire” at 4 p.m. for some camping-themed stories and, of course, to eat marshmallows.
All programs are free and open to everyone, though reservations are encouraged and will only be held for 15 minutes before wait-listed names are accepted.
Call the library at 749-0042 for more information.