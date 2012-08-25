Arts and Crafts fair on grounds of Shelter Island School today
The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will hold its 49th annual show of fine arts and quality crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Nearly 100 artisans, some new and quite a few local, will exhibit their original work on the grounds of the Shelter Island School. In addition to the ceramics, paintings, artisanal foodstuffs, photographs, hand-carved duck decoys and much more, there will be a Shelter Island section with plenty of Island-themed gifts.
For information call 749-0399.